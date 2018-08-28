Search

Advanced search

How to help Eddie the iguana to buy a new home

PUBLISHED: 08:34 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:39 16 November 2018

A donation page has been set up for Eddie the Iguana Picture: Zoe Brown

A donation page has been set up for Eddie the Iguana Picture: Zoe Brown

Zoe Brown

A fundraising page has been set up for a wandering iguana found thin and thirsty in Gorleston.

Eddie, named after Edinburgh Avenue where he was picked up, has been in the care of Zoe Brown who has a menagerie of pets including another iguana, Rango.

The 24-year-old teaching assistant says Eddie has come on in leaps and bounds but will soon need a custom-built vivarium complete with heating bulbs.

And because so many people were asking about the exotic reptile and wanting to know if he was on the mend she thought well-wishers might like to chip in and help.

The enclosure, she said, was likely to cost around £150.

She estimated Eddie was just a few months old, and while he was only about 40cm long now he could grow to be as big as 1.8m, around 6ft.

She said: “He was quite skinny, dehydrated and terrified, but I have given him a bath and he is nice and warm and has put on weight.

“He looked as if he had been out on his own for a while by the state of him.”

Miss Brown speculated that he may have been abandoned because he was “a bit feisty”, trying to bite and whipping his tail.

Nobody has come forward to claim him.

At home in Bells Road Miss Brown and her partner Ben Manning care for some many animals they have acquired from people who can no longer look after them.

The collection of waifs and strays is something that came from not being able to say no to an animal looking for a home, she said.

The animal was initially picked up by Lisa Bowles of Edinburgh Avenue who managed to capture it and put it in a storage box.

Realising it needed specialist care she appealed to friends on Facebook to help trace its owner.

Despite her post being shared over 300 times no-one came forward - but she did reach Miss Brown who said she would look after it.

She said she was grateful for the rallying response on Facebook that had showed concern.

Iguanas are one of the most popular reptiles to be kept as pets

In captivity they eat lettuce, turnips and bananas.

To support Eddie’s new home click the link here.

Other News

How to help Eddie the iguana to buy a new home

08:34 Liz Coates
A donation page has been set up for Eddie the Iguana Picture: Zoe Brown

A fundraising page has been set up for a wandering iguana found thin and thirsty in Gorleston.

‘Cruel, completely inaccurate and callous’ - family describe anguish as Hannah Witheridge troll jailed

07:16 Liz Coates
Hannah Witheridge who was murdered in Koh Tao Picture: supplied

The sister of murder victim Hannah Witheridge has described as an “absolute atrocity” the actions of a tormenter troll who set up a “dark and unusual” fake profile in her name.

Man in his 70s punched in the face several times during road rage incident

06:59 Joseph Norton
A man in his 70s was assaulted after he got involved in an argument as he reversed from a driveway on Perebrown Avenue, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Streetview

A man in his 70s was punched in the face several times after he became involved in an argument as he reversed from a driveway in Great Yarmouth.

Town centre hotel put up for sale to ‘test its valuation’

Yesterday, 16:03 Joseph Norton
Owner of Star Hotel, Paul Bossick. Picture: Nick Butcher

The owner of a hotel in Great Yarmouth has put his 41 bedroom landmark building up for sale to “test its valuation” following two years of substantial investment.

Most Read

Police want to speak to this woman after cash was taken from the till in Poundland

Wed, 12:29 Liz Coates
Police want to identify this woman after cash was taken from a till in Poundland Picture: Norfolk Police

Police are appealing for help to trace a woman following a theft in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Yarmouth murder victim named as police continue to question suspect

Tue, 13:10 Liz Coates
Forensics comb the scene in South Market Road where a man was fatally stabbed. Picture: Liz Coates

The man who was killed in a fatal stabbing in Great Yarmouth has been named.

Read more
Norwich Magistrates Court

Norfolk hospital to pay £600,000 to girl left disabled by mistakes at birth

Yesterday, 14:16 Joseph Norton
Firefighters attended 18 false fire alarms at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston between 2017/18. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A young girl left severely disabled after mistakes were made during her birth at a Norfolk hospital will receive an extra £600,000 in damages.

Read more

New food delivery service launches in Great Yarmouth

Wed, 12:20 Joseph Norton
Takeaway Taxi founder Milon Miah with one of their delivery vehicles

Residents in Great Yarmouth will be able to enjoy having their favourite fast food orders delivered right to their doorstep thanks to a new delivery service.

Read more
Norwich

Pub garden makes way for homes in bid to boost business

Wed, 14:51 Liz Coates
Rumbold Arms, Southtown Road. Picture: James Bass

Homes are going up on a pub’s garden as it looks for ways to thrive.

Read more

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy