How much money can you save and can you consume less by living more thriftily in 2017?

10:00 31 December 2016

Sheena Grant avoids shopping as a leisure activity in order to live more thriftily

Sheena Grant avoids shopping as a leisure activity in order to live more thriftily

As 2016 comes to a close I’ve been reflecting on my thrifty year: the successes, the things that haven’t gone quite so well and my plans for the coming 12 months, writes Sheena Grant.

For me, living thriftily isn’t just about seeing how much money I can save as I carry on consuming in the same old way. It’s about consuming less, trying to tread a little more lightly on the planet and questioning those powerful marketing voices that would have us believe we can’t live as well without buying into their brand. It’s still a work in progress but, then, I am having to unpick a lifetime of prior learning – something I’ll continue to do in the year ahead.

Impulse buys are largely a thing of the past as I don’t really go shopping anymore; not as a form of leisure entertainment anyway. It’s no loss, especially at this time of year, when the post-Christmas “sales” are beginning.

Questioning those marketing voices we’re all subject to makes you a little more sceptical about things like “sales”. Genuine bargains can be rare and if you end up forking out for something you actually had no intention of buying at all, before you saw it “reduced” on the shelf, can it ever be a bargain?

My major success in the last year has been developing a mindset that allows me to think before spending money. I always ask myself: do I really need this item, and, if I do, can I get it cheaper elsewhere?

I try to employ the same way of thinking when there are problems around the house. A tap I fixed earlier in the year by following a YouTube tutorial rather than calling in a plumber is still going strong.

On the food front, my thrifty crisps (made from potato peelings) are one of the most popular snacks in our house and I’ve cut the amount I spend on fresh produce by getting to the supermarket early in the mornings, when all the half-price about-to-go-out of date fruit and veg is put on the shelves.

There are some things that haven’t gone quite as well. An intention to make my own shower gels, shampoos and soaps hasn’t happened in a meaningful way. That’s the only drawback to trying to live more thriftily – it often takes time.

Having said that, it’s always worthwhile, especially when you manage to enjoy a day out on your savings, as we did in June when we went to the Tower of London for little more than £20 per person, including entry tickets to the tower and train travel, thanks to supermarket loyalty vouchers and a family railcard. It doesn’t pay to jettison everything about those marketing forces. The trick is working out how to make them work for you.

Email Sheena with your suggestions for 2017 or tweet your tips using #ThriftyLiving.

  • As long as you haven't worked hard and got a mortgage just live of the state like 90% of my neighbors job done next to free council house xmas bonus of tenner from benefits Offìce and all xmas presents the children could want I'm going wrong somewhere #benefitsbritain

    jimboc88

    Saturday, December 31, 2016

  • DOLE not role lol

    Buxton

    Saturday, December 31, 2016

  • Why save? Spend your money while you can! You can't take it with you and then if all goes tits up , just live a nice cushy and comfortable life on the role like the rest of them!! Happy new year

    Buxton

    Saturday, December 31, 2016

Take a look inside this historic building that has been transformed

42 minutes ago Liz Coates
The historic South East Tower, Yarmouth has been converted and furnished ready for people to let as a 'Glamping' experienece. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

The transformation of a 700 year old tower is complete with vintage furniture and curious artefacts that are helping to secure its future and preserve the past.

Dozens of people sleeping rough in Great Yarmouth

10:23 George Ryan
Stuart, 38, has been sleeping outside Poundland in Market Gates, Great Yarmouth for nine weeks. Photo: George Ryan

Dozens of people are sleeping rough in Great Yarmouth town centre as the freezing weather draws in.

Outdoor gym where workouts are set in area's green spaces

13:44 Anne Edwards
Green Gym

Don't always think of a traditional gym if you're toying with the idea of adopting a healthier lifestyle – there is an option, with plenty of fresh air to breathe and new like-minded friends.

Norfolk heroes recognised in Queen's New Year's Honours list

Yesterday, 22:30 Luke Powell
Caroline Williams Norfolk Chamber of Commerce chief executive. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A community stalwart, business leader and harbour master are among those featured in the Queen's New Year's Honours list.

New lease of life for landmark Star Hotel in Great Yarmouth

Wed, 17:12 Liz Coates
Howard Bossick and his son Paul have taken over The Star hotel in Great Yarmouth after it closed suddenly last year. They have employed former manager Sonya Ward and duty manager Emma Wright and plan to open near Easter. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016

New owners at a landmark Great Yarmouth hotel are ploughing a six figure sum into its refurbishment.

London

Updated: Flood alerts issued across Norfolk and Suffolk

Tue, 22:20 George Ryan
A flood warning has been issued on December 27 for large parts of the Broads. Photo: Environment Agency

Flood alerts were issued for parts of the Broads tonight - but the night seems to be passing off without incident.

Environment Agency

Police appeal after Christmas weekend burglary in Gorleston

Wed, 11:05 David Hannant

Police are appealing for information after a Christmas burglary in Gorleston.

Granny robbed while walking with granddaughter

Thu, 10:27 George Ryan
Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

A grandmother was robbed by two other women while she was walking with her granddaughter in Gorleston.

All beds full at major hospital

Thu, 15:45 George Ryan
The James Paget University Hospital at Gorleston. Picture: James Bass.

All the beds at a major hospital are full and people are being asked not to attend unless their condition is "life or limb threatening".

