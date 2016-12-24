Search

How you can help new campaign to rid Norfolk of litter

10:41 26 December 2016

Nigel and Jenny Ford from Hardingham,Norfolk are starting Love Norfolk, Hate Liiter campaign asking every resident in Norfolk to collect one bag of litter next year. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Every resident of Norfolk is being urged to pick up one bag of litter next year in a fresh drive to clean up the county.

Nigel Ford, a litter warden for the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE), has started the campaign LOVE Norfolk, HATE Litter.

The 68-year-old retired window cleaner from Hardingham, near Dereham, is concerned about the impact of Norfolk’s litter problem on wildlife, the environment and the tourism industry.

He hopes the campaign, which he is running with his wife Jenny Ford, and friends Jamie and Dina Hambro, from Kimberley, will encourage people across Norfolk to take pride in the county.

The campaign has been backed by eight Norfolk councils, CPRE, The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) the Norfolk Club and high profile figures including Lord Romney,

Mr Ford said: “I’ve been collecting rubbish all of my life without making a fuss about it but it’s come to the point where I think we all need to work together and take responsibility.

“I’m asking everyone to collect just one bag of rubbish in 2017.

“If everyone does their bit, it will make a big impact. If every resident of Norfolk collects just one bag of rubbish that would mean some 800,000 bags are collected.

“Annual litter picks are great but I want us to get out of this cycle where the rubbish piles up again and then gets cleared away, and to make the county clean all year round.”

Mr Ford wants people to record their litter collections on www.litteraction.org.uk under the LOVE Norfolk, HATE Litter site so the amount of rubbish collected can be seen.

Through the campaign, Mr Ford also wants like-minded people across the county to form a Norfolk think tank, to discuss issues and put in place litter prevention measures.

He proposes working with schools to educate children about the environmental cost of littering.

The campaign could also see groups and individuals take voluntary responsibility for particular areas of the county.

The campaign is backed by North Norfolk District Council, South Norfolk Council, Breckland Council, Norwich City Council, Great Yarmouth Borough Council, the Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Norfolk County Council and the Highways Department.

They said, in a joint statement: “The councils support the aims of the campaign and are willing to offer practical support.”

To find out more about the campaign, e mail Mr Ford at legindrof@btinternet.com

  • Don't drop it in the first place.

    Rorping

    Monday, December 26, 2016

  • A fantastic project that I support 100%. Not sure where the blame lies, however the youth of today have no respect nor pride in anything other than their Iphone or hairstyle. In my area of Norwich (Hutchinson Rd) it is some of the worse I have seen, and if every householder just agreed to pick up the litter outside their own home, it would make a huge difference.

    pubmandave

    Monday, December 26, 2016

  • We have to change public attitude towards litter dropping,you only have to look at some European countries the streets are spotless because they have pride in their surroundings but I'm afraid we are banging our heads against a brick wall.

    stoneman

    Monday, December 26, 2016

  • I wish them luck but don't hold out much hope. About 8 years ago a couple of friends and I formed a litter group in our village which is one of the biggest in Norfolk. We advertised extensively around the village for volunteers and we never got more than a total of 6 people. It only meant meeting up on a Sunday morning for a couple of hours once a month. The litter we collected was incredible and it made a real difference but after a couple of years we stopped doing it because no more helpers came forward. Great Shame!

    samphirelover

    Monday, December 26, 2016

  • no arfur, i would much rather pick the litter up myself than pay for more council workers to be leaning on their shovels puffing away on a fag, if you want a job done properly- do it yourself !

    ted

    Monday, December 26, 2016

  • I totally agree that our children should be taught about littering. However, I would also like to see our councils raising the council tax and employing more roadsweepers. This would be a much more effective act rather than just expressing support for a good-hearted but ultimately simplistic campaign.

    arfur

    Monday, December 26, 2016

