‘I want to be a part of their life’ says man searching for long lost siblings

Will Bilotta, who is searching for his long-lost siblings. Picture: Will Bilotta Archant

What would you do if you had not seen your family in nearly 35 years?

That is the question Will Bilotta, originally Will Mason, is asking himself as he approaches his 40th birthday next year.

Mr Bilotta, a client services manager in Ipswich, was born in 1979, last saw his younger siblings, Belinda and Ben, when he was five and it is not a fond memory.

He said police had been called to the family home after a domestic dispute and he was taken away by his Mum and step dad.

Mr Bilotta believes his dad, Peter Mason, married Wendy Simmons in either Beccles Church or at the Lowestoft Registry Office, and believes Belinda was born between 1984 and 1986, and Benjamin between 1985 and 1987.

He thinks his siblings are somewhere in the Waveney and Great Yarmouth area, but has, as yet, failed to find them.

He said: “I think personally they are in Great Yarmouth, that is my hunch. I don’t know why but I think that is where they are.

“There is only so much you can do. I have tried searching for things like birth certificates and marriage certificates. I have joined ancestry sites and so on and I just seem to come up with nothing.”

Mr Bilotta, who has struggled with addiction, depression, and suicidal thoughts, said a suicidal moment he had two years ago made him want to reconnect with his family.

He said: “I pulled out a picture of my daughter and that stopped me.”

He added: “It would mean so much to find them. I have had a pretty bad few years, this last year particularly has been hard but I have an amazing partner and we have a beautiful daughter.

“But I feel like my family is shrinking. It would just be the best thing that I would want.

“I want to be part of their life and for them to be part of mine and after 30 years of having depression I feel like I am ready to be the big brother properly.”

If you think you know Belinda or Benjamin, please email conor.matchett@archant.co.uk.