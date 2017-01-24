‘I wanted to leave’ - Patient evicted from James Paget Hospital after two-year stay speaks out

The patient who was evicted from hospital after a two-year stay has today claimed he did not want to stay there.

Adriano Guedes, 63, claimed he had tried to get out of James Paget Hospital, in Gorleston, and said he was forced to stay there.

Last week it emerged the hospital obtained a court order to evict Mr Guedes, who had stayed at the hospital for more than two years. Speaking to the BBC, Mr Guedes said: “I didn’t want to stay, and they forced me to stay.

“It’s very bad to occupy a place which should be used by someone in need, but I didn’t cause the situation. On the contrary - I tried to get out of there.”

Mr Guedes, who was admitted to the hospital after having a stroke, said he had asked to be moved out of hospital into a “wheelchair-friendly place” and to see a spinal specialist in London for his injuries.

“I wanted to leave, but they always offered what they knew I would refuse,” he claimed.

The hospital trust said it and social care partners had offered “appropriate accommodation” on several occasions.

Anna Hills, the trust’s director of governance, said: “As a compassionate organisation the James Paget worked throughout in partnership with a range of agencies to achieve a safe discharge from the hospital.

“These included the local authority and social care and, as far as possible, Mr Guedes, his family and friends.

“Detailed planning took place which led to a successful discharge in this complex case. We were then able to discharge Mr Guedes into the care of the local authority and this completed our duty of care.”