‘I wanted to leave’ - Patient evicted from James Paget Hospital after two-year stay speaks out
ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434
The patient who was evicted from hospital after a two-year stay has today claimed he did not want to stay there.
Adriano Guedes, 63, claimed he had tried to get out of James Paget Hospital, in Gorleston, and said he was forced to stay there.
Last week it emerged the hospital obtained a court order to evict Mr Guedes, who had stayed at the hospital for more than two years. Speaking to the BBC, Mr Guedes said: “I didn’t want to stay, and they forced me to stay.
“It’s very bad to occupy a place which should be used by someone in need, but I didn’t cause the situation. On the contrary - I tried to get out of there.”
Mr Guedes, who was admitted to the hospital after having a stroke, said he had asked to be moved out of hospital into a “wheelchair-friendly place” and to see a spinal specialist in London for his injuries.
“I wanted to leave, but they always offered what they knew I would refuse,” he claimed.
The hospital trust said it and social care partners had offered “appropriate accommodation” on several occasions.
Anna Hills, the trust’s director of governance, said: “As a compassionate organisation the James Paget worked throughout in partnership with a range of agencies to achieve a safe discharge from the hospital.
“These included the local authority and social care and, as far as possible, Mr Guedes, his family and friends.
“Detailed planning took place which led to a successful discharge in this complex case. We were then able to discharge Mr Guedes into the care of the local authority and this completed our duty of care.”
Sign in to leave your comment
14 comments
stoneman.....only got one account me , if only you could say the same . Have an early night .
Add your comment | Report this comment
Larson Whipsnade
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Hello Suffolk Exile .... yes I do know quite a bit about strokes as I worked for many years with people who had suffered strokes and yes, they do vary in their severity. This gentlemans must have been a very severe one if he is left paralysed. The hospital are adamant that over the two years they offered all types of accommodation to him but he refused. Since he didn't leave the hospital during that time then he's refused them without even seeeing them. He's on the news now saying he didn't want to stay in the hospital.
Add your comment | Report this comment
samphirelover
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
LARSON, so glad your up and about trolling again as usual.
Add your comment | Report this comment
stoneman
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
The usual heartless comments, unaware (or uncaring) that because there's no support for discharges now, this person is in an unfurnished, unheated flat. If the support for people was in place (as it was under previous administrations) the social workers or other adult care services would have sorted this out much sooner. Cut, slash, reduce. The Tory way. Thanks folks.
Add your comment | Report this comment
Davidbrian552
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
"...It was confirmed for the second time on BBC news today that this gentleman is Portuguese...." . And has lived and worked previously for 15 years in this country . Some of you will be bitterly disappointed of course that he is not a muslim.
Add your comment | Report this comment
Larson Whipsnade
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Samphire, strokes vary in severity and rehabilitation can also vary in its length of time. My late mother suffered a severe stroke and her quality of life declined immediately. Andrew Marr of the BBC suffered a stroke but made a significant enough recovery to resume working. Paralysis can render someone unable to work, but not in every case. Muddy, you are absolutely right. This is where we should be directing our concerns. Mr Guedes is now out of hospital. We should, via the EDP and other local media organisations, be seeking to find out WHY a patient was allowed to remain in hospital two years after he was discharged. The timescale suggests incompetence on the part of the hospital. Why has the James Paget Hospital declared itself to be "a compassionate organisation"? So it should be! It's a hospital whose main function is to treat people who are sick. Compassion is the least we expect from a hospital. Let the directorsexecutives of the James Paget Hospital explain themselves. Hold them to account.
Add your comment | Report this comment
Suffolk Exile
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
This farce took so long because you have to apply for an eviction notice but only after all other means have been exhausted. Don't belive a word of his excuse either and nothing to do with being from portugal - maybe worth asking them to pay though 300k would go a long way in our cash striken hospitals
Add your comment | Report this comment
Jonno65
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Hardly surprising that the NHS is facing collapse with people like this making such demands on it.
Add your comment | Report this comment
blister
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Well it was confirmed for the second time on BBC news today that this gentleman is Portuguese so it would be good if Portugal offered him the chance to go back there and be cared for by people who speak the same language and would be able to meet his needs. It also said on the news that he is paralysed following a stroke so why is this not mentioned in the EDP report? I get the feeling that there is a lot more to this story than we are being told because in the TV report at lunchtime they showed him in his bed in his flat claiming that he was on hunger strike and all he wanted to do was work but how can he if he is paralysed? He seems to be telling Tv reporters and EDP reporters different stories.
Add your comment | Report this comment
samphirelover
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Now all we require from JPH excectutive committee is why this farce took two years and a court order to sort , pleading all the time as to how full the hospital is and not to attend unless life threatening ,yet this farce was allowed to go on and on , answers please ,and who was responsible !!
Add your comment | Report this comment
Muddy
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Of course you wanted to leave Adriano. life was hell in there wasn't it, warm bed, no bills to pay, 3 meals a day, you're a lying freeloader and you should have been thrown out a lot sooner.
Add your comment | Report this comment
john smith
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
I don't believe one word of this story! If he wanted to leave, why didn't he just discharge himself? POGAl, the cost of an NHS bed is about £400 a day, meaning he cost the tax payer approximately £300,000 over his 2 year stay!
Add your comment | Report this comment
SpixQuim
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Absolute cobblers that he wanted to leave.
Add your comment | Report this comment
CountryMile
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
If he had genuinely wanted to get out we would have done. Obviously there must be some worry about after care but that is the same for all. He appears to have not been bothered about occupying a bed for so long and would probably still be there if it were not for the eviction order. I don't know how much a hospital bed costs to occupy but is there a case for the hospital claiming some compensation from him?
Add your comment | Report this comment
POGAl
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site