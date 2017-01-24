Search

Advanced search

‘I wanted to leave’ - Patient evicted from James Paget Hospital after two-year stay speaks out

24 January, 2017 - 13:51
James Paget Hospital. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016

James Paget Hospital. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

The patient who was evicted from hospital after a two-year stay has today claimed he did not want to stay there.

Adriano Guedes, 63, claimed he had tried to get out of James Paget Hospital, in Gorleston, and said he was forced to stay there.

Last week it emerged the hospital obtained a court order to evict Mr Guedes, who had stayed at the hospital for more than two years. Speaking to the BBC, Mr Guedes said: “I didn’t want to stay, and they forced me to stay.

“It’s very bad to occupy a place which should be used by someone in need, but I didn’t cause the situation. On the contrary - I tried to get out of there.”

Mr Guedes, who was admitted to the hospital after having a stroke, said he had asked to be moved out of hospital into a “wheelchair-friendly place” and to see a spinal specialist in London for his injuries.

“I wanted to leave, but they always offered what they knew I would refuse,” he claimed.

The hospital trust said it and social care partners had offered “appropriate accommodation” on several occasions.

Anna Hills, the trust’s director of governance, said: “As a compassionate organisation the James Paget worked throughout in partnership with a range of agencies to achieve a safe discharge from the hospital.

“These included the local authority and social care and, as far as possible, Mr Guedes, his family and friends.

“Detailed planning took place which led to a successful discharge in this complex case. We were then able to discharge Mr Guedes into the care of the local authority and this completed our duty of care.”

Related articles

Keywords: James Paget University Hospital James Paget Hospital BBC London

14 comments

  • stoneman.....only got one account me , if only you could say the same . Have an early night .

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Larson Whipsnade

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

  • Hello Suffolk Exile .... yes I do know quite a bit about strokes as I worked for many years with people who had suffered strokes and yes, they do vary in their severity. This gentlemans must have been a very severe one if he is left paralysed. The hospital are adamant that over the two years they offered all types of accommodation to him but he refused. Since he didn't leave the hospital during that time then he's refused them without even seeeing them. He's on the news now saying he didn't want to stay in the hospital.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    samphirelover

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

  • LARSON, so glad your up and about trolling again as usual.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    stoneman

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

  • The usual heartless comments, unaware (or uncaring) that because there's no support for discharges now, this person is in an unfurnished, unheated flat. If the support for people was in place (as it was under previous administrations) the social workers or other adult care services would have sorted this out much sooner. Cut, slash, reduce. The Tory way. Thanks folks.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Davidbrian552

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

  • "...It was confirmed for the second time on BBC news today that this gentleman is Portuguese...." . And has lived and worked previously for 15 years in this country . Some of you will be bitterly disappointed of course that he is not a muslim.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Larson Whipsnade

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

  • Samphire, strokes vary in severity and rehabilitation can also vary in its length of time. My late mother suffered a severe stroke and her quality of life declined immediately. Andrew Marr of the BBC suffered a stroke but made a significant enough recovery to resume working. Paralysis can render someone unable to work, but not in every case. Muddy, you are absolutely right. This is where we should be directing our concerns. Mr Guedes is now out of hospital. We should, via the EDP and other local media organisations, be seeking to find out WHY a patient was allowed to remain in hospital two years after he was discharged. The timescale suggests incompetence on the part of the hospital. Why has the James Paget Hospital declared itself to be "a compassionate organisation"? So it should be! It's a hospital whose main function is to treat people who are sick. Compassion is the least we expect from a hospital. Let the directorsexecutives of the James Paget Hospital explain themselves. Hold them to account.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Suffolk Exile

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

  • This farce took so long because you have to apply for an eviction notice but only after all other means have been exhausted. Don't belive a word of his excuse either and nothing to do with being from portugal - maybe worth asking them to pay though 300k would go a long way in our cash striken hospitals

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Jonno65

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

  • Hardly surprising that the NHS is facing collapse with people like this making such demands on it.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    blister

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

  • Well it was confirmed for the second time on BBC news today that this gentleman is Portuguese so it would be good if Portugal offered him the chance to go back there and be cared for by people who speak the same language and would be able to meet his needs. It also said on the news that he is paralysed following a stroke so why is this not mentioned in the EDP report? I get the feeling that there is a lot more to this story than we are being told because in the TV report at lunchtime they showed him in his bed in his flat claiming that he was on hunger strike and all he wanted to do was work but how can he if he is paralysed? He seems to be telling Tv reporters and EDP reporters different stories.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    samphirelover

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

  • Now all we require from JPH excectutive committee is why this farce took two years and a court order to sort , pleading all the time as to how full the hospital is and not to attend unless life threatening ,yet this farce was allowed to go on and on , answers please ,and who was responsible !!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Muddy

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

  • Of course you wanted to leave Adriano. life was hell in there wasn't it, warm bed, no bills to pay, 3 meals a day, you're a lying freeloader and you should have been thrown out a lot sooner.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    john smith

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

  • I don't believe one word of this story! If he wanted to leave, why didn't he just discharge himself? POGAl, the cost of an NHS bed is about £400 a day, meaning he cost the tax payer approximately £300,000 over his 2 year stay!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    SpixQuim

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

  • Absolute cobblers that he wanted to leave.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    CountryMile

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

  • If he had genuinely wanted to get out we would have done. Obviously there must be some worry about after care but that is the same for all. He appears to have not been bothered about occupying a bed for so long and would probably still be there if it were not for the eviction order. I don't know how much a hospital bed costs to occupy but is there a case for the hospital claiming some compensation from him?

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    POGAl

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Ten arrested as part of anti-drugs operation

14:21 George Ryan
Picture: PA/Edward Smith

A police crackdown on drug dealing has made ten arrests in a week.

‘I wanted to leave’ - Patient evicted from James Paget Hospital after two-year stay speaks out

13:51 Nicholas Carding
James Paget Hospital. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016

The patient who was evicted from hospital after a two-year stay has today claimed he did not want to stay there.

Cinema makes its screen debut in Caister

18:31 Liz Coates
Caister Parish councillors celebrate being awarded £10,000 from the lottery to create a cinema in the Council Hall. Tony Baker and Peter Sleet with the cheque. PHOTO: Nick Butcher.

A blockbuster premiere is coming to Caister with the launch of a new community cinema - and an appeal for volunteers to run it.

Energy company receives thousands of CVs in just three days

17:40 George Ryan
3 Sun working on the Greater Gabbard Wind Farm

An energy company received 1,500 job applications in just three days.

Most Read

Man in serious condition after Great Yarmouth assault

Yesterday, 09:56 David Hannant
Picture: ARCHANT

Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious assault in Great Yarmouth.

Read more
James Paget University Hospital

Flats and stalls plan to replace fire hit indoor market and bowling alley

11:12 George Ryan
The aftermath of a major fire which has destroyed the Regent Road superbowl and indoor market in the centre of Great Yarmouth during the height of the summer holiday season. Picture: James Bass

A four-storey building, including flats, indoor market and leisure facilities, could take shape in the heart of Great Yarmouth’s tourist centre.

Read more
Phil Thompson

‘I wanted to leave’ - Patient evicted from James Paget Hospital after two-year stay speaks out

13:51 Nicholas Carding
James Paget Hospital. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016

The patient who was evicted from hospital after a two-year stay has today claimed he did not want to stay there.

Read more
James Paget University Hospital

Ten arrested as part of anti-drugs operation

14:21 George Ryan
Picture: PA/Edward Smith

A police crackdown on drug dealing has made ten arrests in a week.

Read more
Norfolk Police

More than 1,000 jobs on offer at fayre in Yarmouth

Sunday, January 22, 2017 Kieran Lynch
View south along Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth towards the town hall. Picture: James Bass

Jobseekers in Great Yarmouth are invited to a jobs fair.

Read more

Most Commented

Flats and stalls plan to replace fire hit indoor market and bowling alley

11:12 George Ryan
The aftermath of a major fire which has destroyed the Regent Road superbowl and indoor market in the centre of Great Yarmouth during the height of the summer holiday season. Picture: James Bass

A four-storey building, including flats, indoor market and leisure facilities, could take shape in the heart of Great Yarmouth’s tourist centre.

Read more
Phil Thompson

‘I wanted to leave’ - Patient evicted from James Paget Hospital after two-year stay speaks out

13:51 Nicholas Carding
James Paget Hospital. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016

The patient who was evicted from hospital after a two-year stay has today claimed he did not want to stay there.

Read more
James Paget University Hospital

Stores customers get a gift surprise on Blue Monday

Yesterday, 16:57 Anne Edwards
Tesco Caister Duty Manager Ann Turner with winner Shirley Nichols, checkout operator Lynne Blake and team support Marie Worrall.

Local stores brightened the lives of customers earlier this year with a gift card giveaway.

Read more
Tesco

Gorleston woman wins Ms Norfolk Curve 2017

Sunday, January 22, 2017 David Hannant
Emma-Jayne Relf, who has been named Ms Norfolk Curve. Picture: Diana Thompson

A Gorleston woman is looking forward to the glitz and glamour her first beauty pageant, after making the finals of a national competition.

Read more
London

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up