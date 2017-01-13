Search

Advanced search

‘Immense relief’ as Great Yarmouth area escapes serious flooding

13 January, 2017 - 23:07
The River Yare at it's highest point under the Haven Bridge. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The River Yare at it's highest point under the Haven Bridge. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2017

Residents in and around Great Yarmouth breathed a sigh of relief as a tidal surge - which threatened to be as bad as that of 2013 - was not as serious as expected.

Comment
Members of the public on Yarmouth beach to watch the tidal surge despite warnings to stay away. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMembers of the public on Yarmouth beach to watch the tidal surge despite warnings to stay away. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Around 6,000 homes were evacuated and members of the military were called in on standby after it was thought sea walls could be breached and properties hit by flooding.

The historic Market Place was turned into a command centre with military vehicles flanking those of the emergency services.

But although the area braced for the worst, at high tide at 9.30pm, members of the public still lined the river bank, and stood close to beaches, without incident..

Four evacuation centres were set up at Caister Academy, Cliff Park Ormiston Academy, Ormiston Venture Academy, and Christ Church in King Street, but Norfolk Police’s Chief Inspector Nathan Clark said only 60pc of people told to evacuate did so.

The search and rescue crews ready at Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe search and rescue crews ready at Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

And this was not the only advice which was ignored, as groups of people walked along Great Yarmouth beach and out on a jetty, against emergency services’ advice, to get a good view of the tide coming in.
On North Quay, police officers kept members of the public away from access to the water, which had submerged some riverside benches, but had not made it over the sea walls.

Whilst the towns of Yarmouth and Gorleston managed to escape most of the damage, one man was arrested after he jumped into the River Yare when asked to move away from the water for his own safety.

And coastal villages looked to be affected by erosion.

Daniel Hurd, coxswain at Hemsby Lifeboat, said he expected the erosion damage on the village’s coast to be worse than that seen in 2013 when seven cliff-top homes were washed into the sea.

The army at the ready at Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe army at the ready at Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

But he said this time only two properties were thought to be at risk.

“This is going to be worse than 2013. The swell is not as big but the damage looks like it will be worse,” he said.

An extra rest centre was opened in the village at the community centre – the first opened at the village hall in the afternoon – to cater for people seeking refuge.

There were also some people evacuated south of Hemsby Lifeboat shed.

The search and rescue crews ready at Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe search and rescue crews ready at Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Hurd was concerned about who would pay to repair the damage done at Hemsby beach, where he said scouring had seriously damaged the coastline.

Karl Bensley and his partner Amanda Shields, who live in Martham, were also on scene to help.

Mr Bensley said: “We were cooking our dinner and just wanted to go down and see if we could help with our two 4x4 vehicles.

“The lifeboat crew are doing such a good job we wanted to lend a hand.”

The River Yare at it's highest point over the banks near the White Swan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe River Yare at it's highest point over the banks near the White Swan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council Graham Plant said he felt “immense relief” which he felt was echoed across the region.

Fears for repeat of 2013

It had been feared tonight’s tidal surge could cause damage reminiscent of that caused in 2013.

In an email sent by the Coastguard earlier in the day, it was warned that sea levels such as those experienced four years ago were expected, when homes were lost and Cromer Pier was split into two.

In the event, there was no property affected in Great Yarmouth, but it remains to be seen what damage may have been done to the coastline, as Hemsby Lifeboat coxswain Daniel Hurd said machinery would have to be used to repair damage there.

Keywords: Norfolk Police Great Yarmouth Borough Gorleston

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Evacuations begin in Great Yarmouth

Yesterday, 13:42 George Ryan
Terry Rawlinson and his son Jake, 11, put sandbags at the gate of their neighbours, Mary Powley and Barbara Smith, on Pavilion Road, Gorleston on the morning of Friday 13th January 2017, ahead of the predicted floods. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The police have started evacuating 5,000 people from their homes in Great Yarmouth due to the severe flood risk.

‘Immense relief’ as Great Yarmouth area escapes serious flooding

55 minutes ago Geraldine Scott
The River Yare at it's highest point under the Haven Bridge. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Residents in and around Great Yarmouth breathed a sigh of relief as a tidal surge - which threatened to be as bad as that of 2013 - was not as serious as expected.

Around 100 people make use of rest centres in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston

Yesterday, 22:59 David Hannant
Ormiston Venture Academy principal Simon Gilbert-Barnham in the rest centre set up at the school

Around 100 people have been making use of rest centres set up across Great Yarmouth and Gorleston.

Storm surge breaks over Norfolk and Waveney coastline after community braced for the worst

Yesterday, 22:59 Dominic Gilbert
The temporary flood barriers in place in Lowestoft. Picture: MARK BOGGIS

Householders the length of the Norfolk and Waveney coastline breathed a sigh of relief tonight as flood defences kept one of the biggest tidal surges in years at bay.

Most Read

Flood alert: 5,000 homes in Yarmouth to be evacuated

Yesterday, 07:32 Anne Edwards
Waves crashing over Gorleston pier last week. Picture: Liz Coates

More than 5,000 properties in South Yarmouth, North Yarmouth, Caister, Southtown and Cobholm areas are being evacuated from 10am this morning with additional police resources drafted in alongside military personnel to visit those homes directly affected.

Read more
Church

Updated: Flood defences appear to hold firm against tidal surge along Norfolk and Waveney coast

Yesterday, 22:17 Geraldine Scott
Storm surge in Sheringham

Flood defences appear to have held firm against one of the largest tidal surges to hit the east coast in recent years.

Read more
Met Office

Evacuations begin in Great Yarmouth

Yesterday, 13:42 George Ryan
Terry Rawlinson and his son Jake, 11, put sandbags at the gate of their neighbours, Mary Powley and Barbara Smith, on Pavilion Road, Gorleston on the morning of Friday 13th January 2017, ahead of the predicted floods. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The police have started evacuating 5,000 people from their homes in Great Yarmouth due to the severe flood risk.

Read more
Church

Updated: Flood warnings widened for coastal and Broads communities

Wed, 13:34 George Ryan
Flood alerts have been extended for the Norfolk and Suffolk coast, and rivers in the Broads. Photo: Environment Agency

High tide levels are expected due to the combination of spring tides and a tidal surge according to the Environment Agency.

Read more
Environment Agency

‘Stay away from the beaches’ warns Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Wed, 17:16 David Hannant
Waves crashing over Gorleston pier. Picture: Liz Coates

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has warned people to stay away from beaches, promenades and piers in light of weather warnings.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Most Commented

Warning issued as groups of “spectators” reported ahead of tidal surge at Great Yarmouth

Yesterday, 22:14 Dominic Gilbert
Rough seas batter Walcott as dawn brakes on the Norfolk coast as spring tides, high winds and winter weather combine to cause flood warnings. People have been warned to stay away from the coastline. Simon Finlay Photography.

Police are urging people to keep clear of the coast as reports have started to come in of “spectators” congregating at Pier Head in Gorleston and Great Yarmouth beach.

Read more
Tom FitzPatrick

More people advised to evacuate as water levels remain high

Yesterday, 18:40 David Hannant
Residents of Gorleston fill sandbags on Quay Road, on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Even more people are being advised to evacuate their homes in the Great Yarmouth area, as emergency services and councils continue to work together on the process following the severe flood warnings.

Read more
Church

Great Yarmouth site secures two major offshore energy decommissioning contracts

Thu, 11:58 Mark Shields
The decommissioning at Great Yarnouth Outer Harbour. Picture: VEOLIA PETERSON

Offshore platform decommissioning work will begin in Great Yarmouth this spring after the town’s Veolia-Peterson partnership was awarded two major contracts.

Read more

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 3°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up