Search

Advanced search

Beccles Beer Festival off to a roaring start with 1,500 pints poured

PUBLISHED: 16:16 17 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:43 17 November 2018

Green Party Councillors Caroline Topping, Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw and Graham Elliott with Beccles Lido Limited CEO Shaun Crowley. Picture: Contributed

Green Party Councillors Caroline Topping, Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw and Graham Elliott with Beccles Lido Limited CEO Shaun Crowley. Picture: Contributed

Archant

More than 500 people have already attended the seventh annual Beccles Beer Festival as the three-day event continues.

A staggering 1500 pints have been poured to the eclectic bunch of young and old attendees. Picture: ContributedA staggering 1500 pints have been poured to the eclectic bunch of young and old attendees. Picture: Contributed

The festival held at Beccles Public Hall, in Smallgate has offered beer lovers a chance to taste-test some of the finest brews from the region.

Graham Elliot, Waveney Councillor and organiser of the beer festival said: “It is all about celebrating the locals and celebrating the assets of the community.

“It is going really well and we had a really big day yesterday - it is a good atmosphere,” Mr Elliot added.

A staggering 1500 pints have been poured to the eclectic bunch of young and old attendees since the doors opened on Friday.

Scores of beer lovers have come to enjoy 30 different ales from across the region - including gluten free and vegan options.

The festival will run until 11pm this evening (Saturday, November 17) and reopen at 12pm on Sunday, with take-outs from five and discounted brews at six.

All money raised at the event will go towards Beccles Lido’s fund raising project to refurbish, update and reline the main pool.

For more information about the festival visit - www.becclesbeerfestival.co.uk

Other News

Dust off your best costume, there’s a new Comic Con event in Norfolk

48 minutes ago Greta Levy
Tammy Lee-Atherton caught this image at Great Yarmouth, TV, Film & Comic Con event. Picture: Tammy Atherton

Sailor Moon, the Hulk and Spiderman will be settling into Yarmouth next year to celebrate their very own Comic Con.

Community-minded model needs your votes for Miss England final

13:40 Greta Levy
Lilly Titcombe, from Caister on Sea has been short-listed for the national beauty competition. Picture: Contributed

A young model needs your help to achieve her dream and become Miss England.

Warning issued over ‘gift card scammers’ pretending to be from trading standards

10:13 Daniel Bennett
Norfolk County Council are warning the public to be wary after reports 'gift card scams'. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.

Norfolk County Council is warning people to be aware of cold callers pretending to represent trading standards who are using ‘gift card scams’ involving the purchasing of fake vouchers.

People ordered to stop stealing sand from Hemsby beach

09:44 Peter Walsh
Hemsby beach. Photo: Archant

People who have used mechanical diggers to take “significant” amounts of sand and relocate sea defence blocks on Hemsby beach have been ordered to stop.

Most Read

Police want to speak to this woman after cash was taken from the till in Poundland

Wed, 12:29 Liz Coates
Police want to identify this woman after cash was taken from a till in Poundland Picture: Norfolk Police

Police are appealing for help to trace a woman following a theft in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Yarmouth murder victim named as police continue to question suspect

Tue, 13:10 Liz Coates
Forensics comb the scene in South Market Road where a man was fatally stabbed. Picture: Liz Coates

The man who was killed in a fatal stabbing in Great Yarmouth has been named.

Read more
Norwich Magistrates Court

Norfolk hospital to pay £600,000 to girl left disabled by mistakes at birth

Thu, 14:16 Joseph Norton
Firefighters attended 18 false fire alarms at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston between 2017/18. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A young girl left severely disabled after mistakes were made during her birth at a Norfolk hospital will receive an extra £600,000 in damages.

Read more

New food delivery service launches in Great Yarmouth

Wed, 12:20 Joseph Norton
Takeaway Taxi founder Milon Miah with one of their delivery vehicles

Residents in Great Yarmouth will be able to enjoy having their favourite fast food orders delivered right to their doorstep thanks to a new delivery service.

Read more
Norwich

Pub garden makes way for homes in bid to boost business

Wed, 14:51 Liz Coates
Rumbold Arms, Southtown Road. Picture: James Bass

Homes are going up on a pub’s garden as it looks for ways to thrive.

Read more

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy