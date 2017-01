In pictures: How the storm surge along the Norfolk and Waveney coast unfolded

The River Yare approaching high tide in Great Yarmouth, at 8.30am on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2017

One of the biggest tidal surges in years was kept at bay by sea defences along the Norfolk and Waveney coast. But it was a day full of drama as communities prepared for the worst. See how the day unfolded in pictures with our gallery.

The River Yare approaching high tide in Great Yarmouth, at 8am on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Residents of Gorleston fill sandbags on Quay Road, on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Residents of Gorleston fill sandbags on Quay Road, on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Terry Rawlinson and his son Jake, 11, put sandbags at the gate of their neighbours, Mary Powley and Barbara Smith, on Pavilion Road, Gorleston on the morning of Friday 13th January 2017, ahead of the predicted floods. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Terry Rawlinson and his son Jake, 11, put sandbags at the gate of their neighbours, Mary Powley and Barbara Smith, on Pavilion Road, Gorleston on the morning of Friday 13th January 2017, ahead of the predicted floods. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Great Yarmouth Borough Services get the evacuation centre ready at Christchurch ahead of the high tide. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Great Yarmouth Borough Services get the evacuation centre ready at Christchurch ahead of the high tide. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Fire and search and rescue at Yarmouth Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Fire and search and rescue at Yarmouth Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fire crews at Yarmouth beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Fire crews at Yarmouth beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Hemsby lifeboat crew volunteers at the ready during the high tide. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Hemsby lifeboat crew volunteers at the ready during the high tide. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The army at the ready at Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The army at the ready at Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Walcott faces the high tides, strong winds and tidal surge as the sea closes the main road and local residents take shelter in The Lighthouse Inn public house. Photo by Simon Finlay Walcott faces the high tides, strong winds and tidal surge as the sea closes the main road and local residents take shelter in The Lighthouse Inn public house. Photo by Simon Finlay

Walcott faces the high tides, strong winds and tidal surge as the sea closes the main road and local residents take shelter in The Lighthouse Inn public house. Flooding in the car park of the Poachers Pocket. Photo by Simon Finlay Walcott faces the high tides, strong winds and tidal surge as the sea closes the main road and local residents take shelter in The Lighthouse Inn public house. Flooding in the car park of the Poachers Pocket. Photo by Simon Finlay

Rough seas batter Walcott as dawn brakes on the Norfolk coast as spring tides, high winds and winter weather combine to cause flood warnings. Simon Finlay Photography. Rough seas batter Walcott as dawn brakes on the Norfolk coast as spring tides, high winds and winter weather combine to cause flood warnings. Simon Finlay Photography.

The River Yare at it's highest point over the banks near the White Swan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The River Yare at it's highest point over the banks near the White Swan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The search and rescue crews ready at Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The search and rescue crews ready at Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The River Yare at it's highest point under the Haven Bridge. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The River Yare at it's highest point under the Haven Bridge. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The rising storm surge water breaking onto the promenade defences at Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography The rising storm surge water breaking onto the promenade defences at Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography

The storm surge water kept well away from the temporary flood defence barriers installed around the Lings Car showroom in Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography The storm surge water kept well away from the temporary flood defence barriers installed around the Lings Car showroom in Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography

The rising storm surge water around the Bascule Bridge area of Lowestoft causing police to close the bridge to all traffic. Picture: James Bass Photography The rising storm surge water around the Bascule Bridge area of Lowestoft causing police to close the bridge to all traffic. Picture: James Bass Photography

The rising storm surge water breaking onto the promenade defences at Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography

The damage at Cromer Promenade after high tide. By Dave Hubba Roberts.

The damage at Cromer Promenade after high tide. By Dave Hubba Roberts.

The damage at Cromer Promenade after high tide. By Dave Hubba Roberts.