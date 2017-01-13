In pictures: Snow falls across Norfolk and Waveney
Chris Gleadell
Heavy snow is falling across East Anglia and the region remains on a yellow weather alert for high winds and ice.
Snow started falling in Norwich, Dereham, Fakenham, Swaffham, Attleborough and King’s Lynn at around 8am today.
Chris Bell, forecasting director at Weatherquest in Norwich, said snow will continue to move south across the region this morning.
In a tweet, he said “a few” centimetres of accumulation was possible.
Meanwhile, the Met Office has warned there was still risk of ice forming on untreated surfaces.
A yellow warning of wind has also been issued for the eastern coast, with gusts of up to 70mph expected to hit the county.
