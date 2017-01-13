In pictures: Snow falls across Norfolk and Waveney

Snowing morning in Sheringham. Photo: Chris Gleadell Chris Gleadell

Heavy snow is falling across East Anglia and the region remains on a yellow weather alert for high winds and ice.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Even snowier Norwich on 13th Jan 2017. Photo: Steve Polley Even snowier Norwich on 13th Jan 2017. Photo: Steve Polley

Snow started falling in Norwich, Dereham, Fakenham, Swaffham, Attleborough and King’s Lynn at around 8am today.

Snow in Antingham. Photo: Jamie Everson Snow in Antingham. Photo: Jamie Everson

MORE: Worst of the snowfall for the region is thought to be over as attention turns to strong coastal winds

Snow in Foulsham. Photo: Jill McNeil Snow in Foulsham. Photo: Jill McNeil

Chris Bell, forecasting director at Weatherquest in Norwich, said snow will continue to move south across the region this morning.

Snow in Horning. Photo: Jennie Crabtree Snow in Horning. Photo: Jennie Crabtree

In a tweet, he said “a few” centimetres of accumulation was possible.

Snow in Necton on 13th Jan 2017. Photo: Danielle Glavin Snow in Necton on 13th Jan 2017. Photo: Danielle Glavin

Meanwhile, the Met Office has warned there was still risk of ice forming on untreated surfaces.

Snow in North Walsham. Photo: Vicki Partridge Snow in North Walsham. Photo: Vicki Partridge

A yellow warning of wind has also been issued for the eastern coast, with gusts of up to 70mph expected to hit the county.

Snow scene in Norwich. Photo: Rich Dalzell Snow scene in Norwich. Photo: Rich Dalzell

MORE: 5,000 properties could be evacuated as flood warnings put in place at 35 Norfolk locations

Two-year-old Imogen Smith enjoys her first experiences of snow. She is pictured with her dad Gary Smith. Two-year-old Imogen Smith enjoys her first experiences of snow. She is pictured with her dad Gary Smith.

Snow surrounds the duck pond at Neatherd Moor in Dereham. Snow surrounds the duck pond at Neatherd Moor in Dereham.