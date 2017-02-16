Search

Advanced search

Increased police presence continues on Norfolk coast after further drugs sightings at beaches

16 February, 2017 - 17:48
Holdalls found washed up on Hopton beach near Great Yarmouth, containing around 360 kilos of cocaine. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRE

Holdalls found washed up on Hopton beach near Great Yarmouth, containing around 360 kilos of cocaine. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRE

Extra officers from the National Crime Agency remain in position along the east coast of Norfolk a week after £50m worth of cocaine washed up on beaches.

Comment

The massive haul of class A drugs was found at five beaches along a 35 mile stretch of coast.

The stash was discovered when Valerie McGee and her pet dog, Rudey, set off on their daily beach walk at Hopton.

MORE: Dog walker how she stumbled across £50m of cocaine

Following a further discovery of the Class A drug, along the coast at Caister, the combined street value of the two discoveries could be worth more than £50m – thought to be the largest find in recent years.

Further smaller discoveries were found at Hemsby, Happisburgh and Kessingland.

The Hemsby find involved the discovery of five packages of drugs, which were described as “bricks”.

There have been further sightings in Great Yarmouth last Saturday and in Bacton on Wednesday, however these turned out to be false.

Police operation

The investigation is being led by the National Crime Agency with support from Norfolk police and Border Force officials.

The agency said investigations are continuing and while authorities remain tight lipped due to the nature of the operation and a spokesman confirmed extra officers remain in the area.

“Our investigation into the discovery of cocaine on the Norfolk coast last week continues, and involves law enforcement partners in the UK and overseas,” the spokesman said.

Anyone with information call Norfolk Constabulary on 101. Extra officers remain in the area.”

Europol and Interpol confirmed they were not currently part of the investigation.

Sightings

A member of the public of contacted the police on Wednesday (February 15) at 4.54pm after spotting what they thought was a package, possibly containing cocaine, floating in the water off Bacton.

Happisburgh RNLI Lifeboat Station volunteers assisted the police in locating the object in the sea.

They searched from Bacton to Trimingham however after searching for over an hour nothing was found and with the light fading the search was called off and the boat returned at 6.10pm.

On Sunday, a package of cocaine was handed in by a member of the public to the Happisburgh Coast Watch cabin after finding it on the beach.

Related articles

Keywords: National Crime Agency Norfolk police United Kingdom

Other News

‘What price do we have to pay?’ - Call to arms to secure better mental health help for pupils as problems soar

Yesterday, 21:19 Lauren Cope
Stuart Rimmer, principal at Great Yarmouth College. Picture: Submitted

A college principal has issued a desperate call for school leaders to tackle mental health problems - as he revealed a 156pc rise in referrals in just one year.

Delays on A47 Acle Straight after crash

Yesterday, 19:41 Lauren Cope
Emergency services were called to a crash. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Queues are building on the A47 towards Great Yarmouth after a crash.

‘We must be proactive’ - Great Yarmouth principal’s letter reveals rise in college mental health referrals

Yesterday, 20:46 Lauren Cope
Stuart Rimmer, principal at Great Yarmouth College. Picture: Submitted

A Great Yarmouth principal has said colleges must combat the rise in mental health issues among students - revealing that his college has seen a 156pc rise in referrals.

Increased police presence continues after further drugs sightings

Yesterday, 17:48 George Ryan
Holdalls found washed up on Hopton beach near Great Yarmouth, containing around 360 kilos of cocaine. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRE

Extra officers from the National Crime Agency remain in position along the east coast of Norfolk a week after £50m worth of cocaine washed up on beaches.

Most Read

Woman dies at property in Gorleston

Mon, 17:20 Jessica Long
The East Anglian Air Ambulance helicopter landed in Gorleston following emergency at New College Close. Photo: Travis PiperClark

Emergency services were called to a property in Gorleston on Monday afternoon following a medical emergency.

Read more
England Ambulance Service

Man dies despite attempts to save life

Mon, 11:12 George Ryan
Library image of an East of England Ambulance Service vehicle. Picture Simon Finlay

A man has died despite attempts by ambulance crews and firefighters to save his life.

Read more

Reports of more drugs washing up on beaches

Mon, 10:14 George Ryan
Library image of holdalls which were found washed up on Hopton beach near Great Yarmouth on Thursday. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRE

Reports of more drugs washing up on the Norfolk coast are being investigated by police.

Read more
National Crime Agency

Video: What is this mystery sea creature?

Tue, 12:54 George Ryan
What is this large creature bobbing along in the water near Gorleston cliffs? Photo: Stephen Fry

A mystery creature has been spotted in the North Sea off the coast of Gorleston.

Read more

Landlords refuse to take on benefits claimants

Wed, 09:21 George Ryan
PA Archive/Press Association Images

Landlords are refusing to take on tenants who are in the process of claiming for benefits.

Read more

Most Commented

‘What price do we have to pay?’ - Call to arms to secure better mental health help for pupils as problems soar

Yesterday, 21:19 Lauren Cope
Stuart Rimmer, principal at Great Yarmouth College. Picture: Submitted

A college principal has issued a desperate call for school leaders to tackle mental health problems - as he revealed a 156pc rise in referrals in just one year.

Read more
Stuart Rimmer

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter