Increased police presence continues on Norfolk coast after further drugs sightings at beaches

Holdalls found washed up on Hopton beach near Great Yarmouth, containing around 360 kilos of cocaine. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRE

Extra officers from the National Crime Agency remain in position along the east coast of Norfolk a week after £50m worth of cocaine washed up on beaches.

The massive haul of class A drugs was found at five beaches along a 35 mile stretch of coast.

The stash was discovered when Valerie McGee and her pet dog, Rudey, set off on their daily beach walk at Hopton.

Following a further discovery of the Class A drug, along the coast at Caister, the combined street value of the two discoveries could be worth more than £50m – thought to be the largest find in recent years.

Further smaller discoveries were found at Hemsby, Happisburgh and Kessingland.

The Hemsby find involved the discovery of five packages of drugs, which were described as “bricks”.

There have been further sightings in Great Yarmouth last Saturday and in Bacton on Wednesday, however these turned out to be false.

Police operation

The investigation is being led by the National Crime Agency with support from Norfolk police and Border Force officials.

The agency said investigations are continuing and while authorities remain tight lipped due to the nature of the operation and a spokesman confirmed extra officers remain in the area.

“Our investigation into the discovery of cocaine on the Norfolk coast last week continues, and involves law enforcement partners in the UK and overseas,” the spokesman said.

Anyone with information call Norfolk Constabulary on 101. Extra officers remain in the area.”

Europol and Interpol confirmed they were not currently part of the investigation.

Sightings

A member of the public of contacted the police on Wednesday (February 15) at 4.54pm after spotting what they thought was a package, possibly containing cocaine, floating in the water off Bacton.

Happisburgh RNLI Lifeboat Station volunteers assisted the police in locating the object in the sea.

They searched from Bacton to Trimingham however after searching for over an hour nothing was found and with the light fading the search was called off and the boat returned at 6.10pm.

On Sunday, a package of cocaine was handed in by a member of the public to the Happisburgh Coast Watch cabin after finding it on the beach.