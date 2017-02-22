Insurance giant Aviva issues safety advice to businesses and homeowners ahead of Storm Doris

Aviva insurance has issued safety advice ahead of Storm Doris. Picture: ANTONY KELLY. © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2010

Homeowners and businesses are being advised to take basic precautions to protect themselves and their property ahead of severe weather warnings for Norfolk.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for wind, meaning be prepared, for parts of north and west Norfolk from 6am until 6pm on Thursday when Storm Doris is expected to hit Britain.

Insurance giant Aviva has contractors and property claims experts on standby and its contact centres are available 24/7.

Rob Townend, Aviva claims director, said: “We can arrange alternative accommodation for you if the damage means you need to move out of your home temporarily.”

Safety advice includes parking cars in garages or away from large trees; checking for loose roof tiles; securing weak fencing; and securing garden furniture and play equipment.

Visit www.aviva.co.uk or call 0345 0306945 for home insurance claims, 0345 0306925 for car insurance claims or 0500 114477 for business insurance claims.