Investigations launched into death of man following arrest at Lowestoft Pontins

16 February, 2017 - 14:15
Archant

Investigations are under way after a father-of-three died following a suspected fight at a holiday park.

Paul Gladwell from Colchester was initially detained by staff at Pontins in London Road, Pakefield, at about 11.40pm on February 14 after what is thought to have been an altercation with another guest.

The 38-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault after Suffolk Police were called to the site.

While being transported to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre in a police van, officers became concerned for his wellbeing, stopped the van, and contacted an ambulance.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, by ambulance in a critical condition.

However, on Thursday Mr Gladwell was pronounced dead.

The incident was referred to the police watchdog, Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) and an investigation has been launched.

A Facebook post from a relative of Mr Gladwell’s partner claimed the fight began following an argument with another holidaymaker over allegations of bullying towards Mr Gladwell’s son.

The post said he was on holiday with his partner and their three children when the incident took place and following a CT scan he was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

An IPCC spokesman said: “The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) has launched an independent investigation after a man died following an arrest carried out by officers with Suffolk Constabulary.

“Investigators are carrying out house-to-house enquiries, speaking to witnesses and gathering CCTV footage.”

IPCC Commissioner Cindy Butts said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s relatives and friends at this difficult time.

“Our investigators will be conducting a thorough enquiry into all the circumstances surrounding his interaction with the police.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the IPCC by email at witness@ipcc.gsi.gov.uk or by telephone on 0800 096 9070.

Representatives from Pontins Holiday Park have declined to comment on the incident.

