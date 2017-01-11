Is it going to snow in Norfolk and Suffolk? - Yellow warning issued for the end of the week

Parts of the region could see a sprinkling of snow before the end of the week, as a yellow Met Office warning for the East of England remains in place.

The warning, issued on Tuesday and in place from 10am to 9pm on Thursday, said: “Rain moving eastwards across the south of the UK on Thursday may turn to snow in places.

“Whilst this is unlikely, there is a small chance of snow settling with disruption to road, rail and air services as well as interruptions to power supplies and other utilities. Associated heavy rain and strong winds may prove additional hazards.”

The Met Office’s chief forecaster added: “If the area of heavy rain moves further north, this would pull cold air into the system and bring snow to parts of southern England and south Wales. At the same time heavy rain will likely persist in some areas along with the potential for some locally strong winds.”

Poor weather condition are more likely on Friday, with another yellow warning issued for almost the whole day and night.

It said: “Further showers of snow, sleet and hail will continue across parts of the UK, 2 to 4 cm of snow may affect some lowland areas, while high ground may see locally 5 to 10 cm.

“Disruption to transport networks seems likely either due to snow or ice. Additionally, strong winds and large waves will affect some eastern coastal areas.”

But some more inland areas might avoid the worst of it, as the chief forecaster said: “A cold northerly airstream will keep the risk of wintry weather going through Friday. Some inland areas, sheltered from the northerly wind, seem likely to escape most of the showers.”

