Is it going to snow in Norfolk and Suffolk? - Yellow warning issued for the end of the week

11 January, 2017 - 08:03
Dog walkers battle through the snow in Catton Park. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Dog walkers battle through the snow in Catton Park. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Parts of the region could see a sprinkling of snow before the end of the week, as a yellow Met Office warning for the East of England remains in place.

Frost and Snow. Pictured: feeding sheep at Castle Rising. Date: 25 jan 1979. Picture: EDP LibraryFrost and Snow. Pictured: feeding sheep at Castle Rising. Date: 25 jan 1979. Picture: EDP Library

The warning, issued on Tuesday and in place from 10am to 9pm on Thursday, said: “Rain moving eastwards across the south of the UK on Thursday may turn to snow in places.

“Whilst this is unlikely, there is a small chance of snow settling with disruption to road, rail and air services as well as interruptions to power supplies and other utilities. Associated heavy rain and strong winds may prove additional hazards.”

The Met Office’s chief forecaster added: “If the area of heavy rain moves further north, this would pull cold air into the system and bring snow to parts of southern England and south Wales. At the same time heavy rain will likely persist in some areas along with the potential for some locally strong winds.”

Poor weather condition are more likely on Friday, with another yellow warning issued for almost the whole day and night.

St Michael's Church and tower in Beccles in the snow. Picture: Nick ButcherSt Michael's Church and tower in Beccles in the snow. Picture: Nick Butcher

It said: “Further showers of snow, sleet and hail will continue across parts of the UK, 2 to 4 cm of snow may affect some lowland areas, while high ground may see locally 5 to 10 cm.

“Disruption to transport networks seems likely either due to snow or ice. Additionally, strong winds and large waves will affect some eastern coastal areas.”

But some more inland areas might avoid the worst of it, as the chief forecaster said: “A cold northerly airstream will keep the risk of wintry weather going through Friday. Some inland areas, sheltered from the northerly wind, seem likely to escape most of the showers.”

Snow fall on Outney Common in Bungay. Picture: Nick ButcherSnow fall on Outney Common in Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

Holy Trinity Church in Loddon in the snow. Picture: Archant.Holy Trinity Church in Loddon in the snow. Picture: Archant.

A snowy scene at Toft Monks. Picture: Nick Butcher.A snowy scene at Toft Monks. Picture: Nick Butcher.

A snowy field at North Cove. Nick ButcherA snowy field at North Cove. Nick Butcher

Snow in Dereham's High Street during a brief flurry earlier today.Snow in Dereham's High Street during a brief flurry earlier today.

Dereham snow - 04.01.92Dereham snow - 04.01.92

Walking the dogs along Southgree, Dereham, where the heavy frost looks like snow - 03.01.92Walking the dogs along Southgree, Dereham, where the heavy frost looks like snow - 03.01.92

Dereham snow - 04.01.92Dereham snow - 04.01.92

Heavy snow fall on a field just outside Salhouse. Picture: MARK BULLIMOREHeavy snow fall on a field just outside Salhouse. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

A dog walker on a snow covered lowestoft beach. PHOTO: Nick ButcherA dog walker on a snow covered lowestoft beach. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

The railway bridge on Aylsham Road, North Walsham, pictured in deep snow. Date unknown. Picture: LES EDWARDS/NORTH WALSHAM AND DISTRICT COMMUNITY ARCHIVE GROUPThe railway bridge on Aylsham Road, North Walsham, pictured in deep snow. Date unknown. Picture: LES EDWARDS/NORTH WALSHAM AND DISTRICT COMMUNITY ARCHIVE GROUP

Snow falling in Norwich city centre this morning. Photo : Steve AdamsSnow falling in Norwich city centre this morning. Photo : Steve Adams

A sprinkle of snow and a hard frost transforming St James Hill, Norwich. Photo : Steve AdamsA sprinkle of snow and a hard frost transforming St James Hill, Norwich. Photo : Steve Adams

A sprinkle of snow and a hard frost transforming St James Hill, Norwich. Photo : Steve AdamsA sprinkle of snow and a hard frost transforming St James Hill, Norwich. Photo : Steve Adams

Diss Mere at 3:30PM viewed from the Park, after heavy snowfall this afternoon. Diss Mere at 3:30PM viewed from the Park, after heavy snowfall this afternoon.

car covered with snowcar covered with snow

Shoppers struggling with snow conditions at Thetford pic taken 28th dec 1968 m10413-42 pic to be used in lets talk jan 2017Shoppers struggling with snow conditions at Thetford pic taken 28th dec 1968 m10413-42 pic to be used in lets talk jan 2017

Snow street scene in Wymondham pic taken 21st nov 1965 m1647-33a pic to be used in lets talk nov 2016Snow street scene in Wymondham pic taken 21st nov 1965 m1647-33a pic to be used in lets talk nov 2016

Snow scene - Prince of Wales road at night - Norwich pic taken 15th nov 1967 m6419-0a pic to be used in lets talk nov 2016Snow scene - Prince of Wales road at night - Norwich pic taken 15th nov 1967 m6419-0a pic to be used in lets talk nov 2016

Youngsters snowballing at Mousehold heath - Norwich pic taken 10th dec 1967 m6650-11a pic to be used in lets talk dec 2016Youngsters snowballing at Mousehold heath - Norwich pic taken 10th dec 1967 m6650-11a pic to be used in lets talk dec 2016

Mundham snow scene pic taken 10th feb 1983 m98392-23Mundham snow scene pic taken 10th feb 1983 m98392-23

GREAT YARMOUTH BEACH HUTS IN SNOW WHERE DATED WINTER 1962 PLATE P4587GREAT YARMOUTH BEACH HUTS IN SNOW WHERE DATED WINTER 1962 PLATE P4587

Looking out at the beautiful carpet of snow in winter.Looking out at the beautiful carpet of snow in winter.

