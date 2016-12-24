Search

Jail term and ban for man who drove at 100mph on A47

09:37 24 December 2016

The A47 Acle Straight which runs between Great Yarmouth and Acle passing through Halvergate Marshes. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2012

A motorist drove at speeds of 100mph along the A47 Acle Straight putting other drivers’ lives at risk, a court heard.

James Newton, 25, who was driving a stolen car, refused to stop for a police motorcyclist and overtook cars along the dangerous stretch of road forcing cars travelling in the other direction to pull over and flash their lights, Norwich Crown Court heard.

John Morgans, prosecuting, said Newton reached speeds of 100mph on the “high risk” stretch of road.

Mr Morgans said police deployed a stinger device near the Acle roundabout but Newton managed to swerve to avoid it but ended up crashing into an unmarked police car and was arrested at the scene.

Newton, of Blyth Road, Norwich, admitted dangerous driving on March 5, this year, and also a burglary at a car centre, and theft of an iPhone which was stolen from a parked car containing Christmas presents.

He also asked for 24  other offences to be taken into consideration.

Jailing him for 15 months and imposing a 25-month driving ban, Recorder Guy Ayers said Newton had put lives at risk.

“Anyone who knows the Acle Straight knows how dangerous a road it can be.”

He added: “You much more importantly posed a danger to people coming in the other direction and a danger for motorists you overtook. You had no thought whatsoever for any other road user.”

He said it was a serious piece of dangerous driving.

Recorder Ayers said Newton must take an extended test before getting back behind a wheel.

Peter Spary, for Newton, said he wanted to wipe the slate clean and had been co-operative with police.

He said Newton acted as a carer for his mother and also suffered from a number of difficulties himself.

