Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hospital staff racially abused during late-night disturbance

PUBLISHED: 09:56 09 September 2018 | UPDATED: 09:56 09 September 2018

Gorleston's James Paget Hospital Picture: Sonya Duncan

Gorleston's James Paget Hospital Picture: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

A person has been arrested after racially abusing hospital staff.

Police were called to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston last night (Saturday, September 8) following reports of a disturbance.

In a tweet Great Yarmouth Police said: “Suspect arrested at the James Paget Hospital this evening for numerous public order offences including one of a racially aggravated nature towards staff #zerotolerance.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Other News

Three Norfolk lifeboat rescue teams called to reports of someone crying for help

07:46 Eleanor Pringle
Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat. Photo: Ron Lovick

Three lifeboat rescue teams were called to the River Bure in the early hours of this morning, responding to reports that someone had been heard calling for help.

Hospital staff racially abused during late-night disturbance

2 minutes ago James Carr
Gorleston's James Paget Hospital Picture: Sonya Duncan

A person has been arrested after racially abusing hospital staff.

Search widens for missing 79-year-old man

06:38 Russell Cook
Missing man George Vale. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

The search for a missing 79-year-old man widened last night as police and coastguards linked up along the coast between Lowestoft and Southwold.

Video: Sea shanties and sing-a-longs - Great Yarmouth Maritime Festival returns

Yesterday, 18:13 James Carr
Maritime Festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

There were sea shanties, ships and even Jack Sparrow made an appearance as thousands gathered for a celebration of a seaside town’s rich maritime heritage.

Most Read

Man who was removed from hospital by court order dies back on ward while on hunger strike

Thu, 15:42 Geraldine Scott
Adriano Guedes. Photo: BBC Look East/PA Wire

A man who was evicted from an East Anglian hospital by court order after more than two years has died while on hunger strike back in a hospital bed.

Read more
James Paget University Hospital

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

Spilt milk closes busy bypass

Tue, 08:40 Liz Coates
Spilt milk caused delays in Caister. Picture: James Bass

A clean-up operation was underway in Caister this morning after a milk lorry shed some of its load.

Read more

‘Did you forget about the gig?’ - Great Yarmouth theatre will not reschedule Peter Andre show as fans react angrily

Mon, 13:13 Bethany Wales
Peter Andre. Picture: PA.

Britannia Theatre said it will not be rescheduling the cancelled Peter Andre show this year.

Read more
Facebook

Benge’s Bakery to close in Gorleston

Fri, 13:09
Benge's Bakery in Bells Road, Gorleston Picture: Archant

A Gorleston bakery is to close on Saturday due to the rising costs of flour.

Read more

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy