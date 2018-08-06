Hospital staff racially abused during late-night disturbance

A person has been arrested after racially abusing hospital staff.

Police were called to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston last night (Saturday, September 8) following reports of a disturbance.

In a tweet Great Yarmouth Police said: “Suspect arrested at the James Paget Hospital this evening for numerous public order offences including one of a racially aggravated nature towards staff #zerotolerance.”