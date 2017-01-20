James Paget Hospital gets court order to evict male patient who spent two years on ward despite being medically fit to leave

A man has been evicted from a hospital after refusing to leave his bed for two years despite being fit for discharge.

The unusual case saw James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust apply for a court order to remove the patient, who cannot be named.

The BBC reported that the man, from Suffolk, had been in the bed since August 2014 and refused to leave despite being fit for discharge.

After the court gave permission, he was discharged on January 10 this year.

According to the Department of Health, the average daily cost of a hospital bed is about £400 - which means the man’s stay in the Gorleston hospital would have cost more than £300,000.

Anna Hills, the hospital’s director of governance, said: “The gentleman repeatedly refused all offers of appropriate accommodation organised by our local authority and social care partners, despite being fit for discharge.

“As a last resort, the trust had to apply to the court to allow us to remove the gentleman from the hospital.

“The decision to go to court was not taken lightly but our priority has to be considering the needs of all our patients.”

The man has been placed into accommodation in the community.

