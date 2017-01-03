JD Wetherspoon’s insist they still have Gorleston pub in sights

The former GT Motors site on the High Street in Gorleston. Picture: James Bass (C) Archant Norfolk 2015

JD Wetherspoons insist they 100pc aim to open a pub in Gorleston.

It comes after various local rumours that they were to pull out of the plans despite owning the site at the vacant GT Motors on the High Street.

A spokesman from the company insisted the rumours were false.

They said: “We have licensing and planning consent but are in discussions with the local authority to clarify some of this.

“At the moment we are not in a position to go on site and don’t have any opening dates.”

They added: “Wetherspoon’s are 100pc still aiming to open the pub.”

Planning consent was granted back in October 2015.

The £1.5m investment would see the pub move into the vacant GT Motors site, creating 45 jobs, and bringing what councillors said would be a “positive development” to the town.

A vote was carried out in the summer of last year which as a result it was announced that the pub would be called The William Adams.