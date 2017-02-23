Jobs fair to be held in Great Yarmouth

The jobs fair will be held at the racecourse Picture James Bass

Jobseekers in the Great Yarmouth area are being invited to a jobs fair this Friday.

The event held at Great Yarmouth Racecourse will have more than 30 stands with local companies, charities, education providers and organisations present to speak to jobseekers about local opportunities.

The Job Centre, Great Yarmouth Mercury and Barclays LifeSkills will be running workshops on CV writing and interview techniques.

It has been organised by Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis.

Brandon Lewis MP said: “I am delighted to be holding another jobs fair in Great Yarmouth.

“In previous years these events have always been well attended and this year I hope to see even more people seeking the employment opportunities on offer as well as gaining CV and interview skills”.

The jobs fair runs between 10am and 3pm.