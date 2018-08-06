‘It would be great to see lots of people turn out’ - Appeal for beach litter pickers

Vote to clean Great Yarmouth beach Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2010

Get ready with your litter pickers and bin bags!

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Town focus:- Great Yarmouth Britannia Pier & Theatre / Central Beach June 2010 Picture: James Bass For: EDP Norfolk Mag Eastern Daily Press © 2010 (01603) 772434 Town focus:- Great Yarmouth Britannia Pier & Theatre / Central Beach June 2010 Picture: James Bass For: EDP Norfolk Mag Eastern Daily Press © 2010 (01603) 772434

The EDP and Great Yarmouth Mercury are appealing for people to join in a beach litter pick we have organised on Saturday, August 25.

The litter pick will start at Britannia Pier at 10am with teams setting out in either direction to pick up rubbish.

Taking part will be our chief reporter Anthony Carroll, who said: “It would be great to see lots of people turn out in force to help keep our beaches clean.”

Our beach clean is supported by Great Yarmouth Borough Council, which will provide all the equipment needed.

Children’s litter pickers, which light up when some rubbish is grabbed, have also been donated by Mandalay Wellbeing CIC.

The event is part of EDP’s Big Coast Clean Up and is being backed by councillors, the RSPB, the Marine Conservation Society, and wildlife TV presenter and naturalist Ajay Tegala.

It has organised four clean-ups in August, including the Great Yarmouth one.

To take part, email anthony.carroll@archant.co.uk, call 01493 847958, or turn up on the day.