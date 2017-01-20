Search

Judge sentences two men after they admitted to rape and indecent assault charges against boys

20 January, 2017 - 17:29
THE FORMER CAFE OF CONVICTED PAEDOPHILE ROY REYNOLDS

Detectives have offered reassurance to the victims of sexual abuse that the police will bring offenders to justice.

Det Insp Richard Ellis, of Norfolk’s rape investigation unit, spoke after one man was jailed and another handed a suspended sentence after they admitted to rape and indecent assault charges against boys.

Malcolm Jeckell, 43, of Wellesley Road, Great Yarmouth, was sentenced to four years in prison at Norwich Crown Court after admitting to two counts of indecent assault and two counts of rape.

Graham Davison, 53, of Clarkson Road, Norwich, was sentenced to 18 months in prison suspended for 18 months after admitting one count of rape and two counts of indecent assault.

The cases follow the sentencing of three other men, which we have previously reported, as part an investigation by Norfolk Constabulary’s Rape Investigation Unit which resulted in suspects being charged with a series of offences including indecent assault and rape dating back 40 years.

In total five men who sexually abused boys in Norfolk, Essex and Lincolnshire, have been sentenced to more than 10 years’ imprisonment.

The offences related to 14 male victims under the age of 16, the youngest aged nine, which took place in and around Norwich in Norfolk, Stanford in Lincolnshire and Clacton in Essex during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

Roy Reynolds, 68, of Thistleton Court, Blakeney, was sentenced to 16 months in prison after admitting six counts of rape, one attempted rape, 12 counts of indecent assault, and one count of indecency with a child.

Victor Goodrum, 83, of Paragon Place, Norwich, was jailed for six years after admitting eight counts of indecent assault, one count of rape and two counts of indecency with a child.

Philip Jones, 66, who now lives in Spain but was formerly from Norwich, was sentenced to two years imprisonment suspended for two years after admitting two counts of rape and one count of indecent assault.

Det Insp Ellis, said: “This was an appalling case where Reynolds acted as the mastermind of abuse, befriending families he met through owning a café in Norwich. He and his associates would go on to abuse this trust by giving young boys toys, sweets, money and alcohol in return for sexual favours.

“We hope such a result will help to reassure victims that we will always investigate any allegations of sexual abuse thoroughly and as a consequence bring offenders to justice.”

