Kite-surfer rescued off Hemsby

Hemsby lifeboat was called out to a kite-surfer Photo: Hemsby Lifeboat Hemsby Lifeboat

A kite-surfer in difficulty was rescued from the sea off Hemsby.

The village’s independent service was called on Saturday at 5.04pm to help the surfer some 500m from the shore.

Coxswain Daniel Hurd said the man was off his board and his strings were tangled.

“He said he was not in distress but he would not have got in on his own,” he said.

“At over 500m away he was beyond the set distances and it could have been a lot worse.”