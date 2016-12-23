Search

Landlord defends plans to demolish Burgh Castle pub - could develop site for housing

23 December, 2016 - 10:56
The Queens Head, High Road, Burgh Castle. Picture: James Bass

A pub owner has defended his plans to demolish a village pub and could be set to develop the site with affordable housing.

The century old Queens Head pub in Burgh Castle has been run by David James for the past 16 years.

However, Mr James has now submitted an application of prior notification to demolish the site.

He said: “The first five years were very good but with all the government legislations and EU rules it is becoming increasingly impossible to run a decent small business.

“Over the last decade the business has been subsidized by me personally to keep it up to the required standard.

“I have advertised it for lease and also for sale freehold but no one has come forward with a sensible proposition.

“I respect all the points of view of the locals that actually use the property on a regular basis, but I would say these probably total 5pc of the village.

“Yes the holiday trade is quite good but this does not bring in enough income to warrant keeping the place open.

“If nothing is forthcoming soon I will look to develop the site with affordable housing which Burgh Castle currently lacks.”

He added that while the pub’s food had a fantastic reputation, it was mostly used by people from other villages at the weekend and not locals.

He also lowered prices in 2008 so people could taxi to the venue and have a reasonably priced night out, but this didn’t improve the turnout enough.

Planning documents state the works are expected to commence on January 31 and be completed by February 28.

Bookings made in the new year will still be honoured.

The demolition of the site would leave only the Kingfisher Bar as the only other drinking establishment in the village.

  • EU Regulations. What a load of balloney. I bet he can't name a single one that is affecting his trade. Certainly, the guy who headed up the Leave campaign couldn't, apart from some drivel about bananas.

    Tom Jeffries

    Friday, December 23, 2016

  • I think its the right of any landowner to use the method that maximises their profit. Why sell one £300K property when you can build and sell 4 £150K ones on the same site?

    Resident Smith

    Friday, December 23, 2016

  • No it does not sound fair enough. By all means close the business but not raze a fairly nice example of the vernacular architecture just to profit on the site. It is a myth that we are short of building land ,all the developers are sitting on huge areas of land under options for development. The building would make a nice house, build in the garden maybe, but the planners should have their say.

    FlintinChalk

    Friday, December 23, 2016

  • Sounds fair enough.

    Resident Smith

    Friday, December 23, 2016

