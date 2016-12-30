Search

‘Large amount of cash’ stolen in Gorleston burglary

09:20 30 December 2016

Police have appealed for information after a large quantity of cash was stolen from a convenience store in Gorleston.

Suspects broke into the One Stop Shop on Middleton Road last week, at some time between 10.40pm on Friday December 23 and 7am on Christmas Eve.

They then made off with what police have described as “a large quantity of cash”.

Anybody who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between these times should contact DC Michael Simpson at Great Yarmouth CID on 101 or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

