Hands Off Our Fire Service protest held in town centre

PUBLISHED: 10:57 26 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:57 26 August 2018

The fire service consultation protest in Great Yarmouth Picture: Alex Mayer

The fire service consultation protest in Great Yarmouth Picture: Alex Mayer

A controversial consultation about whether Norfolk Police and Crime Commissioner Lorne Green should take over the running of the county’s fire brigade has seen a protest in Great Yarmouth.

On Saturday Alan Jay, chairman of the Norfolk Fire Brigades Union, joined local trades councils representatives, Yarmouth councillors and Alex Mayer MEP in the town centre.

They all say that Norfolk County Council should be left to run the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and could be seen holding a Hands Off Our Fire Service poster.

The FBU has already gathered more than 1,500 signatures to a petition calling for Norfolk County Council to retain control of the service.

Ms Mayer said it was an “ill thought through proposal”.

Mr Green says £10m could be saved in 10 years if the service was under his control.

People have until Wednesday, September 5 to participate in the consultation, which can be done at www.norfolk-pcc.gov.uk

