Lions president goes daffodil mad on Great Yarmouth seafront

28 February, 2017

Ann Liddiment and Donna Bird in planting action on the seafront. Picture: Great Yarmouth Lions Club Archant

A senior member of a Lions club has been busy with her trowel and fork in Great Yarmouth as she helped to plant 100 daffodil bulbs within Anchor Gardens on the seafront.

2017 is the centenary year for Lions Clubs International, the Great Yarmouth club has a number of activities planning during the year.

As part of the celebrations Yarmouth Lions president Ann Liddiment with the help of the Yarmouth mayor’s wife Donna Bird and borough council grounds maintenance staff, carried out the planting of the bulbs, some of which were donated by the Cherry Lane Garden Centre.

This Saturday the Lions Club is in the Market Gates precinct from 10am promoting its Message in a Bottle Scheme and Medic Alert Bracelets, which have a proven track record of saving lives, the bottles are free.

Emergency teams will find the bottle and pass it on to a doctor or hospital personnel in an emergency.