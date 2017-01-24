Live music event for national service and forces veterans

Navy veteran, Cedric Holland, and his daughter Anne who receive support from Blind Veterans UK. Blind Veterans UK

A charity roadshow hosted by a national military charity is bringing a live music event to national service and armed forces veterans in Great Yarmouth.

The event is being brought by Blind Veterans UK and is on Thursday, February 2 from 2pm to 4pm at the Priory Centre, Priory Plain.

It is open to all veterans born before January 1, 1950, not just those with sight loss. Family members and carers are also welcome.

Veterans will have the opportunity to relax with a cup of tea and enjoy a live music performance delivered by national charity Music in Hospitals.

As well as representatives from Blind Veterans UK, other organisations will be available to chat to veterans including the Royal British Legion and SSAFA. Advice and information can be offered on issues including health and wellbeing, housing, pensions and social activities in the local area.

Blind Veterans UK received a grant from the Aged Veterans Fund last year to deliver 12 events around the county to reach out to all veterans. While Blind Veterans UK supports all vision impaired veterans, regardless of when they served and how they lost their sight, this fund is to support all National Service and Armed Forces veterans born before January 1, 1950 and is not limited to people with vision-impairments.

To register an interest in attending, or for more details, contact Annabel Venn on 0207 6167928 or email annabel.venn@blindveterans.org.uk.