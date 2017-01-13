Search

Advanced search

LIVE: Updates on flood warnings and snow across Norfolk and Waveney

13 January, 2017 - 09:09
The River Yare approaching high tide in Great Yarmouth, at 8.30am on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The River Yare approaching high tide in Great Yarmouth, at 8.30am on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2017

Keep up to date with the latest weather updates throughout the day as severe flood warnings have been put in place in the Yarmouth area and snow is falling across the region.

9 Comments

The Environment Agency has issued 35 flood alerts across the county with the Yarmouth area expected to be most affected with high water expected at 9.15pm.

The police have deployed 50 police officers to Yarmouth and 100 soldiers are currently en-route to the town from Nottingham.

Three evacuation centres have been set up in Yarmouth at Caister Academy, Cliff Park Ormiston Academy and Christ Church in King Street.

In west Norfolk a precautionary evacuation notice has been issued in Heacham and Snettisham and round 20 properties could be at risk. And in north Norfolk police are concerned about Salthouse, Cley and Walcott and resources are in place for evacuation if necessary.

MORE: 5,000 properties could be evacuated as flood warnings put in place at 35 Norfolk locations

The Environment Agency has issued four severe flood warnings for the Lowestoft and Southwold areas – which warn of a danger to life – that are forecast at about 9.45pm tonight.

In Waveney two rest centres will be opened at Water Lane Leisure Centre and Carlton Colville Community Centre in Lowestoft. Coach pick up points will be available from 2pm at Lowestoft Railway station, South Beach Pavilion, Nicholas Everitt Park and at the car park by Southwold Pier to take residents with not transport available to rest centres.

MORE: Severe flood warnings in place in Lowestoft, Oulton Broad and Southwold

Police are warning those most at risk to move their vehicles and belongings to higher ground and check on vulnerable neighbours.

Residents living near Gorleston seafront and the river in Great Yarmouth have received automated messages telling to take young children and pets upstairs for safety for the next 24 hours.

Police have said around 5,000 properties in South Yarmouth, North Yarmouth, Caister, Southtown and Cobholm will be evacuated from 10am.

Meanwhile, Caister Academy and Cliff Park Ormiston Academy will be closed today as both schools are to become flood evacuation centres.

People are advised to take care near coastal defences and avoid coastal paths and promenades.

MORE: Snow has started falling across Norfolk as region remains on yellow alert

Snow has fallen across the region including in Norwich, Dereham, Fakenham, Swaffham, Attleborough and King’s Lynn.

Chris Bell, forecasting director at Weatherquest in Norwich, said snow will continue to move south across the region this morning.

In a tweet, he said “a few” centimetres of accumulation was possible.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has warned there was still risk of ice forming on untreated surfaces.

A yellow warning of wind has also been issued for the eastern coast, with gusts of up to 70mph expected to hit the county

Send us your pictures and tweet us @EDP24

Related articles

Keywords: Environment Agency Norwich

9 comments

  • Thirdmate - lets be clear, NO school has shut because of snow in Norfolk, 3 schools in Yarmouth area have shut so they can be used to house people evacuated in case of flooding. Patrick, you talk as though snow is an inevitable aspect of Winter, fortunately it is not, we have had probably 10 significant falls in the last 40 years. The Holt Tweet was probably saracastic, I saw little evidence of anyone struggling to drive even in BMWs

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    JohnnyH

    Friday, January 13, 2017

  • A possible EDP headline......NORFOLK MAN WALKS IN SNOW! with the sub heading severe flooding in Great Yarmouth, 1000s evacuated.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Rhombus

    Friday, January 13, 2017

  • As ted said in earlier comment, 1963 no running water at home or school, still went to school. I remember pushing the bus up Thunder Lane as the wheels were spinning on the ice. We managed it and got to school and had a great day.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    JEN

    Friday, January 13, 2017

  • Everything will be ok until the Wi-Fi crashes or batteries drop below 20% then the real panic will start - even more than the man in Holt tweeting about 0.5mm of snow!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Big Bonce

    Friday, January 13, 2017

  • Let's be really clear - if you can see the ground through the white stuff you really do not have a snow fall (accumulation). We have had probably 10 times the amount pictured above over Wednesday nightThursday morning and it really was not worthy of comment. The real story here is the North Sea surge which is much more of a worry (and before someone else rants on, the amount of snow lying should not be in any way an impediment to the emergency services doing their jobs).

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    ScotCan

    Friday, January 13, 2017

  • I thought I would check the flood map only to asked to join ruddy twitter! WTF!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    patrick

    Friday, January 13, 2017

  • 1963 no running water at home or school, still went to school, life and business went on just the same, drivers know how to drive safely and without getting stuck. now we have a mere scattering of light snow and it's panic stations.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    ted

    Friday, January 13, 2017

  • It would appear Great Yarmouth has missed out on the 'Blizzard' conditions but as 2 flakes of snow have fallen all schools are closed and the only businesses that are open are the drug dealers

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Thirdmate

    Friday, January 13, 2017

  • Absolute shocker!!! It's winter and snow falls!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    patrick

    Friday, January 13, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

LIVE: Updates on flood warnings and snow across Norfolk and Waveney

09:09 Jessica Long and Louisa Baldwin
The River Yare approaching high tide in Great Yarmouth, at 8.30am on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Keep up to date with the latest weather updates throughout the day as severe flood warnings have been put in place in the Yarmouth area and snow is falling across the region.

Updated: 100 soldiers drafted in to help with Great Yarmouth flood evacuations

08:54 Geraldine Scott and Eleanor Pringle
The River Yare approaching high tide in Great Yarmouth, at 8.30am on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

One hundred soldiers are an additional 50 police officers have been deployed to Great Yarmouth to assist with flood evacuations today.

Snow has started falling across Norfolk as region remains on yellow alert

08:37 Luke Powell
A sprinkle of snow and a hard frost transforming St James Hill, Norwich, during a previous winter. Photo : Steve Adams

East Anglia remains on alert for snow, ice, and severe gales this morning.

Mental health service for veterans aims to expand to help more people

07:15 Geraldine Scott
Unveiling of the Veterans' Response Partnership car. Right, director of the Walnut Tree Project Luke Woodley with clinical psycologist Dr Roger Kingerlee. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ambitious plans are being put in place to expand a service which looks after the mental health of the county’s veterans.

Most Read

Updated: Flood warnings widened for coastal and Broads communities

Wed, 13:34 George Ryan
Flood alerts have been extended for the Norfolk and Suffolk coast, and rivers in the Broads. Photo: Environment Agency

High tide levels are expected due to the combination of spring tides and a tidal surge according to the Environment Agency.

Read more
Environment Agency

‘Stay away from the beaches’ warns Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Wed, 17:16 David Hannant
Waves crashing over Gorleston pier. Picture: Liz Coates

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has warned people to stay away from beaches, promenades and piers in light of weather warnings.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Flood alert: 5,000 homes in Yarmouth to be evacuated

07:32 Anne Edwards
Waves crashing over Gorleston pier last week. Picture: Liz Coates

More than 5,000 properties in South Yarmouth, North Yarmouth, Caister, Southtown and Cobholm areas are being evacuated from 10am this morning with additional police resources drafted in alongside military personnel to visit those homes directly affected.

Read more
Church

Emergency planners meeting to discuss possible floods in Norfolk

Yesterday, 19:46 George Ryan
Waves crashing over Gorleston pier last week. Picture: Liz Coates

Emergency Planners are meeting to discuss possible floods tomorrow (Friday, December 13) across Norfolk affecting Great Yarmouth, Walcott, King’s Lynn, Salthouse and Wells.

Read more
Environment Agency

Two men died in a single weekend at The Faymar in Great Yarmouth amid reports of a “bad batch of heroin”

Tue, 16:01 Dominic Gilbert
Eastgate House, Thorpe Road, where the Coroner's Court is situated in the ground floor. Picture: Denise Bradley

A 58-year-old long term drug user was the second man to be found dead at The Faymar B&B in Great Yarmouth in two days following reports of a “bad batch of heroin”, an inquest has heard.

Read more
UN Court

Most Commented

Great Yarmouth site secures two major offshore energy decommissioning contracts

Yesterday, 11:58 Mark Shields
The decommissioning at Great Yarnouth Outer Harbour. Picture: VEOLIA PETERSON

Offshore platform decommissioning work will begin in Great Yarmouth this spring after the town’s Veolia-Peterson partnership was awarded two major contracts.

Read more

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up