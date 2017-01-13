LIVE: Updates on flood warnings and snow across Norfolk and Waveney

The River Yare approaching high tide in Great Yarmouth, at 8.30am on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2017

Keep up to date with the latest weather updates throughout the day as severe flood warnings have been put in place in the Yarmouth area and snow is falling across the region.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Environment Agency has issued 35 flood alerts across the county with the Yarmouth area expected to be most affected with high water expected at 9.15pm.

The police have deployed 50 police officers to Yarmouth and 100 soldiers are currently en-route to the town from Nottingham.

Three evacuation centres have been set up in Yarmouth at Caister Academy, Cliff Park Ormiston Academy and Christ Church in King Street.

In west Norfolk a precautionary evacuation notice has been issued in Heacham and Snettisham and round 20 properties could be at risk. And in north Norfolk police are concerned about Salthouse, Cley and Walcott and resources are in place for evacuation if necessary.

MORE: 5,000 properties could be evacuated as flood warnings put in place at 35 Norfolk locations

The Environment Agency has issued four severe flood warnings for the Lowestoft and Southwold areas – which warn of a danger to life – that are forecast at about 9.45pm tonight.

In Waveney two rest centres will be opened at Water Lane Leisure Centre and Carlton Colville Community Centre in Lowestoft. Coach pick up points will be available from 2pm at Lowestoft Railway station, South Beach Pavilion, Nicholas Everitt Park and at the car park by Southwold Pier to take residents with not transport available to rest centres.

MORE: Severe flood warnings in place in Lowestoft, Oulton Broad and Southwold



Police are warning those most at risk to move their vehicles and belongings to higher ground and check on vulnerable neighbours.

Residents living near Gorleston seafront and the river in Great Yarmouth have received automated messages telling to take young children and pets upstairs for safety for the next 24 hours.

Police have said around 5,000 properties in South Yarmouth, North Yarmouth, Caister, Southtown and Cobholm will be evacuated from 10am.

Meanwhile, Caister Academy and Cliff Park Ormiston Academy will be closed today as both schools are to become flood evacuation centres.

People are advised to take care near coastal defences and avoid coastal paths and promenades.

MORE: Snow has started falling across Norfolk as region remains on yellow alert

Snow has fallen across the region including in Norwich, Dereham, Fakenham, Swaffham, Attleborough and King’s Lynn.

Chris Bell, forecasting director at Weatherquest in Norwich, said snow will continue to move south across the region this morning.

In a tweet, he said “a few” centimetres of accumulation was possible.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has warned there was still risk of ice forming on untreated surfaces.

A yellow warning of wind has also been issued for the eastern coast, with gusts of up to 70mph expected to hit the county

Send us your pictures and tweet us @EDP24