Uninsured car driver arrested after knife found in side door pocket
PUBLISHED: 17:15 07 September 2018 | UPDATED: 17:15 07 September 2018
Archant
A driver has been arrested after being found driving an uninsured car in Great Yarmouth which contained a lock knife.
The arrest was made by the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team on Wednesday night.
The unit tweeted that the vehicle has been uninsured since April and had been seized and the driver also had a lock knife in the driver’s side door pocket.