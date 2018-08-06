Uninsured car driver arrested after knife found in side door pocket

The lock knife that was seized Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Archant

A driver has been arrested after being found driving an uninsured car in Great Yarmouth which contained a lock knife.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The car that was seized Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team The car that was seized Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

The arrest was made by the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team on Wednesday night.

The unit tweeted that the vehicle has been uninsured since April and had been seized and the driver also had a lock knife in the driver’s side door pocket.