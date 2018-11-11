Search

Air Cadets walk 20 miles to raise money for new equiptment

PUBLISHED: 13:05 13 November 2018

The young cadets, who were aged from 12 to 17, raised a staggering £1,446 for the new activity equipment. Picture: Contributed

The young cadets, who were aged from 12 to 17, raised a staggering £1,446 for the new activity equipment. Picture: Contributed

Last month, the team of young cadets began their 20 mile walk from the fountains at Royal Green towards Covehithe along the coastal path - almost a three hour journey.

Lowestoft Air Cadets battled the strong wind and rain to raise funds to replace outdated equipment.

Lowestoft Air Cadets battled the strong wind and rain to raise funds to replace outdated equipment.

Last month, the team of young cadets began their 20 mile walk from the fountains at Royal Green towards Covehithe along the coastal path - almost a three hour journey.

The young cadets, who were aged from 12 to 17, raised a staggering £1,446 for the new activity equipment.

Family and friends of the young cadets also came together to complete the distance for the fundraiser.

More than 460 people supported the air cadets on their walk which began at 9am and finished at 4.30pm on October 28.

The dedicated team walked to Covehithe, had lunch and then turned back to complete the walk back to Lowestoft.

Children as young as eight are urged to get involved in the Lowestoft Royal Air Force Air Cadets.

For information on the Lowestoft Royal Air force Air Cadets, contact 01502 564696.

