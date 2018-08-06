Search

Beach party will promote wellbeing ethos

PUBLISHED: 15:18 25 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:18 25 August 2018

Lowestoft beach Picture: Nick Butcher

Lowestoft beach Picture: Nick Butcher

A beach party will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of mental wellbeing charity Great Yarmouth and Waveney Mind.

The beach party is on Lowestoft South Beach on Thursday, August 30 between 2pm and 6pm, opposite beach hut 121 and Sandy Toe’s Cafe.

It will form the finale to the schools out programme organised by Active Communities Team and Waveney District Council.

Rachel Walsh, from the charity, said: “This is a free to attend, open to all event. We’d especially welcome a visit from anyone that has used our service, volunteered for us, worked for us or supported us in any way over the last 40 years.

“The event will not only form part of our 40th birthday celebrations, but will promote the positive impact food and physical activity can have on mental wellbeing. We have lots of activities planned, including a volleyball competition between local businesses, a sandcastle competition, children’s entertainment, a yoga zone and fun workout for all.”

