Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ketamine and class A drugs found as three people arrested

PUBLISHED: 10:42 08 September 2018 | UPDATED: 10:42 08 September 2018

Three people were arrested for drug offences in Lowestoft. Picture: Ian Burt.

Three people were arrested for drug offences in Lowestoft. Picture: Ian Burt.

Archant © 2012

A specialised police drugs team arrested three people as part on an ongoing crackdown across the region.

Suffolk Police’s Scorpion Drug Team carried out the arrests in Lowestoft on Wednesday, September 5.

Christopher Hood, of Yeovil Road, was arrested and charged with possession of the class B drug ketamine.

Officers also found he had been driving without a driver’s licence or MOT.

He is set to appear before Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court next month.

On the same day two women, aged 20 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply – both have since been released under investigation.

The day of action was rounded off by the arrest of a 30-year-old man on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

While the man initially attempted to run away from officer by jumping over garden fences he was arrested with the aid of officers from Lowestoft Police and Norfolk and Suffolk’s Police Dog unit.

Topic Tags:

Other News

Dualling the A47 would make closures due to accidents less likely, say police

25 minutes ago Conor Matchett
Delays are being caused on the A47 near Great Yarmouth by a broken down vehicle. PHOTO: Google Maps

Dualling the A47 would make accidents less likely to close the whole road, according to Norfolk Police.

Everything you need to  know about the Maritime Festival in Great Yarmouth

47 minutes ago Joseph Norton
Great Yarmouth Maritime Festival 2017. Two young boys dressed as pirates. Picture: James Bass Photography

Around 30,000 people are expected to flock to the 19th annual Maritime Festival in Great Yarmouth this weekend.

A47 accidents have caused a month’s worth of road closures over five years

07:00 Conor Matchett
The Just Dual It campaign is calling for the whole of the A47 to be dualled. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Accidents on the A47 caused a month’s worth of road closures between 2013 and 2018, figures have revealed.

Ketamine and class A drugs found as three people arrested

13 minutes ago Bethany Wales
Three people were arrested for drug offences in Lowestoft. Picture: Ian Burt.

A specialised police drugs team arrested three people as part on an ongoing crackdown across the region.

Most Read

Man who was removed from hospital by court order dies back on ward while on hunger strike

Thu, 15:42 Geraldine Scott
Adriano Guedes. Photo: BBC Look East/PA Wire

A man who was evicted from an East Anglian hospital by court order after more than two years has died while on hunger strike back in a hospital bed.

Read more
James Paget University Hospital

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

Spilt milk closes busy bypass

Tue, 08:40 Liz Coates
Spilt milk caused delays in Caister. Picture: James Bass

A clean-up operation was underway in Caister this morning after a milk lorry shed some of its load.

Read more

‘Did you forget about the gig?’ - Great Yarmouth theatre will not reschedule Peter Andre show as fans react angrily

Mon, 13:13 Bethany Wales
Peter Andre. Picture: PA.

Britannia Theatre said it will not be rescheduling the cancelled Peter Andre show this year.

Read more
Facebook

Fans describe ‘heart-breaking’ cancellation of Peter Andre show

Sunday, September 2, 2018 Conor Matchett
Peter Andre in 2013. Picture: Maurice Gray

Fans who missed out on seeing Peter Andre in Great Yarmouth last night have described the singer’s decision to cancel his show as “heart-breaking”.

Read more
Facebook

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy