Ketamine and class A drugs found as three people arrested

Three people were arrested for drug offences in Lowestoft. Picture: Ian Burt. Archant © 2012

A specialised police drugs team arrested three people as part on an ongoing crackdown across the region.

Busy couple of days for #ScorpionEast . Thanks to @LowestoftPolice and @NSPoliceDogs for their efforts this morning after a wanted male thought he would go garden jumping rather than have a nice chat!! Plus three further arrests for drugs offences. #HappyHunting — Drug Team & Scorpion (@DrugAndScorpion) September 5, 2018

Suffolk Police’s Scorpion Drug Team carried out the arrests in Lowestoft on Wednesday, September 5.

Christopher Hood, of Yeovil Road, was arrested and charged with possession of the class B drug ketamine.

Officers also found he had been driving without a driver’s licence or MOT.

He is set to appear before Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court next month.

On the same day two women, aged 20 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply – both have since been released under investigation.

The day of action was rounded off by the arrest of a 30-year-old man on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

While the man initially attempted to run away from officer by jumping over garden fences he was arrested with the aid of officers from Lowestoft Police and Norfolk and Suffolk’s Police Dog unit.