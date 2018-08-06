Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Teenager skydives for charity that saved her from self harm and suicide

PUBLISHED: 09:12 10 September 2018

Lorna (left) and Leanne Gibbs are organising a fundraising sky jump for Mind charity. Photo: Leanne Gibs

Lorna (left) and Leanne Gibbs are organising a fundraising sky jump for Mind charity. Photo: Leanne Gibs

Leanne Gibbs

An 18-year-old mental health blogger is jumping out of a plane to raise money for the charity that helped her overcome self harm.

Leanne Gibbs, from Lowestoft, is doing the sky dive with her sister Lorna, with all proceeds raised by the jump going to mental health charity, Mind.

The Lowestoft teenager has been battling with severe depression and psychotic episodes since high school and has made several suicide attempts.

Her self harm was first noticed by a teacher when she started refusing to take part in PE lessons in her final year at a school in Lowestoft.

She said: “Home life was as good as it can get with no problems at all. School life was pretty tough for me though, I was getting kicked out of class and getting excluded.

“I realised I was [self harming] 3-4 times a week. It wasn’t a healthy way of coping and at this point I started to hear voices as well as suicidal thoughts.”

After a GP appointment Leanne was finally referred to the Child Adolescent Mental Health Service.

She said she wants to raise money for Mind because the charity has supported through her “toughest days”.

She added: “There’s not very much mental health support in Great Yarmouth and Waveney.

“I hope that raising money for the charity will help more young people suffering get help.”

Leanne is determined to not only raise money but awareness too and has started a blog sharing her personal journey through the mental health system.

After an interview on BBC Look East about her experience with self harm, Leanne said she’s been contacted by others looking for advice on how to battle depression.

“People were reaching out to me after they saw my story on the BBC. It was good to see people asking for advice they wanted to know how I dealt with it and the first steps I took for getting help.”

Moving forward the teenager hopes to qualify as a mental health nurse so she can use her difficult experiences to make a positive difference in the community.

The charity sky dive is due to take place on October 1 at Ellough airfield near Beccles.

Find out more about the sponsored sky dive here.

Topic Tags:

Other News

Care home provided inadequate care and safety

28 minutes ago Anthony Carroll
The Seahorses Nursing Home site in Gorleston Picture: Anthony Carroll

An inspection report published about a former care home in Gorleston has rated it as inadequate.

Bumper pot of £40,000 up for grabs to community groups

45 minutes ago David Bale
Christine Candlish of Victory Housing Trust (left) with organisers of the Catfield Shopper Bus. Picture: Andy Newman

Forty thousand pounds is on offer to community groups in north Norfolk.

Gorleston woman who suffers with autoimmune disease makes Miss Voluptuous UK final

10:29 Joseph Norton
Emma-Jayne Relf from Gorleston volunteering for Help For Heroes. Picture: Emma-Jayne Relf

A woman who only ventured into pageantry last year is set to make it back to back appearances in the Miss Voluptuous UK final.

Teenager skydives for charity that saved her from self harm and suicide

09:12 Bethany Wales
Lorna (left) and Leanne Gibbs are organising a fundraising sky jump for Mind charity. Photo: Leanne Gibs

An 18-year-old mental health blogger is jumping out of a plane to raise money for the charity that helped her overcome self harm.

Most Read

‘We will get back our five stars’ – Bar promises comeback after zero food hygiene rating

Yesterday, 15:18 James Carr
Number 1 Bar and Kitchen in Gorleston. Photo: Google.

A bar has promised to make a quick comeback after being hit with zero food hygiene rating.

Read more

Man falls from multi-storey car park

Yesterday, 17:48 James Carr
Surrey Street has been closed off by police. Photo: James Carr

A man has fallen from a multi-storey car park in Lowestoft.

Read more

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

Hospital staff racially abused during late-night disturbance

Yesterday, 09:56 James Carr
Gorleston's James Paget Hospital Picture: Sonya Duncan

A person has been arrested after racially abusing hospital staff.

Read more
James Paget University Hospital

Video: Two arrested after Land Rover and cash machine left at scene of Co-op ram-raid

09:48 Tom Potter
The aftermath of the ram raid in Kessingland Picture: Nick Butcher

These pictures show the aftermath of a ram-raid in Kessingland.

Read more

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy