Villagers enjoy biplane flypast during Ludham Remembrance Day service

PUBLISHED: 16:33 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:39 12 November 2018

The biplane flypast over St Catherine's church in Ludham during the Remembrance Day service. Picture: Michael Hamilton Grey

The biplane flypast over St Catherine's church in Ludham during the Remembrance Day service. Picture: Michael Hamilton Grey

Michael Hamilton Grey

Hundreds of villagers who gathered at the war memorial in Ludham for the Remembrance Day service enjoyed a biplane flypast.

The biplane flypast over St Catherine's church in Ludham during the Remembrance Day service. Picture: Michael Hamilton Grey

As with many other Norfolk villages on Sunday, November 11, there was a large gathering at the Ludham war memorial at St Catherine’s Church to mark the 100th anniversary of the Armistice.

Trumpets marked The Last Post and Reveille and, as the great bell in the church struck 11am, there was a flypast by a biplane flown by Don Sargent of Ludham.

Lt Col Ken Grapes said: “The flypast added an unusual and extra dimension to this important occasion.

“It was during the minute silence, it worked perfectly I couldn’t believe it.

“In the evening we had an evensong service and even that was attended by around 80 people. A beacon was lit, it was great.

“It was a very nice and well attended service and the weather was wonderful.”

