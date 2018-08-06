Nurse who witnessed horror of concentration camp dies at age of 105

Mada Clare seen when she was 103 Picture: Ruth Leach Archant

A military nurse who treated survivors from a concentration camp and served across Europe in the Second World War has died at the age of 105.

Mada Clare is seen left Picture: Ruth Leach Mada Clare is seen left Picture: Ruth Leach

Mada Clare was born in Acle in June 1923 and was one of 11 brothers and sisters.

In 1932 she began her training as a probationer at the Beccles War Memorial Hospital before moving to East Suffolk Hospital in Ipswich.

At the start of the Second World War Mrs Clare - then Mada Laight - joined the Queen Alexandra’s Imperial Military Nursing Service.

Commissioned as a second lieutenant she served with the British Expeditionary Force in France in 1940 and was evacuated.

She then served in the Middle East, where she served at No 6 General Hospital in the Canal Zone.

In June 1944 landed in France 11 days after D-Day.

During fighting at Caen she was at a casualty clearing station near the front line.

She also worked with the survivors of the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp and Mrs Clare was one of a team of nurses on hand for the Potsdam Peace conference between Britain, the US and Russia in the wake of the end of the war.

In 1945 she was mentioned in despatches.

When she was 103 she was presented with the Chevalier de l’Ordre National de la Legion d’Honneur by Jean-Claude Lafontaine, from the French Embassy, in a ceremony in October 2016 at the Alice Grange Care Home, Kesgrave.

At the time her nephew Graham Laight said: “In Normandy she was right in the thick of things. In Caen she was working at a field dressing station in the height of the battle. There were shells from both sides going over their heads.

“But she has always said she was too busy to be frightened at the time.”

In April 1946 her award of a mentioned in despatches was published.

She met her husband, Bill, when she was matron at the Moorfields Eye Hospital in London and they moved to Ipswich, where he was a teacher. They lived in Constable Road for about 50 years.

Mrs Clare is survived by five sisters and she had also worked at the National Temperance Hospital in north London.