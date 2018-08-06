Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Major search operation under way for two missing fishermen off Norfolk coast

PUBLISHED: 21:26 25 August 2018 | UPDATED: 21:48 25 August 2018

Lifeboats from Goleston and Caister were dispatched around 8pm after a cruise ship found three men in a life raft in the North Sea. PHOTO: RNLI

Lifeboats from Goleston and Caister were dispatched around 8pm after a cruise ship found three men in a life raft in the North Sea. PHOTO: RNLI

Archant

Helicopters and lifeboats are searching for two missing fishermen off the Gorleston coast this evening.

Lifeboats from Gorleston and Caister were dispatched around 8pm after a cruise ship found three men in a life raft in the North Sea.

An Associated Press journalist onboard the Pacific Princess said the ship turned around to help the men after they sent up a flare.

HM coastguard said all three men were rescued, but they reported that two of their colleagues were unaccounted for.

Two helicopters, multiple merchant vessels, and two lifeboats from Norfolk are involved in the search.

Lee Duncan, Coastguard operations controller for the East Coast, said: “The crew of the sunken fishing vessel are all foreign nationals. We know that the three recovered men had been in the life raft for four hours before they were spotted by the cruise ship.

“We believe the two missing crew were seen to enter the water. This is an ongoing incident and we have no further information at this time.”

It is understood that the search area is located roughly 20 miles off the Gorleston coast.

Associated Press journalist Diana Heidgerd said the captain announced that the passenger ship, which was heading back to Dover after an eight-day cruise around the British Isles, was changing its course to rescue the men, who were floating in a black lifeboat with an orange cover.

She said the rescue took place late Saturday afternoon in 6ft (1.83m) seas off the coast of Norfolk.

Authorities on the ship manoeuvered close to the lifeboat and pulled the men aboard.

A Caister Lifeboat message said: “Caister lifeboat paged at 19:52 to a sunken fishing boat 25 miles of Winterton. 3 fishing boat crew recovered in life raft by passing cruise ship who raised the alarm and 2 persons still missing. Many ships searching and 2 coastguard helicopters.”

Other News

Missing Bradwell Man Andrew Watson has been found alive

20:33 Anthony Carroll
Bradwell man Andrew Watson has been found Picture: Joanne King

Missing Bradwell man Andrew Watson has been found, police have confirmed this evening.

Major search operation under way for two missing fishermen off Norfolk coast

28 minutes ago Luke Powell
Lifeboats from Goleston and Caister were dispatched around 8pm after a cruise ship found three men in a life raft in the North Sea. PHOTO: RNLI

Helicopters and lifeboats are searching for two missing fishermen off the Gorleston coast this evening.

Video: People are giving their say on £121m third crossing plan

17:41 Anthony Carroll
Great Yarmouth third crossing video still, option 2. Photo: Norfolk County Council

The first in a series of public consultation events over the proposed £121m third river crossing for Great Yarmouth has been held in the town.

Rocky Horror Picture Show fans will love this film screening for lifeboat crew

15:58 Anthony Carroll
The Rocky Horror Picture Show will be shown in Caister Picture: Cover Images

A screening of the classic cult film The Rocky Horror Picture Show will raise funds for the independent Caister Lifeboat Station.

Most Read

Splashpad closed due to re-chlorination incident

Thu, 09:29 Anthony Carroll
Gorleston splashpad. Photo: Lauren De Boise

Gorleston’s splashpad was closed yesterday due to an incident with a user leading to it needing to be re-chlorinated.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Man stuffed injured baby seagull into bin as onlookers watched in “disbelief”

Tue, 13:32 Eleanor Pringle
The car park at St Francis Way. Picture: Archant

Witnesses have spoken of their “disbelief” as they watched a man kick a baby seagull across a Great Yarmouth car park, before stuffing the injured animal into a waste bin.

Read more

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

Manager of Great Yarmouth amusement arcade stole more than £36,000 to fund gambling addiction, court hears

Wed, 17:17 Christine Cunningham
Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

A manager of a Great Yarmouth amusement arcade stole more than £36,000 from his employer after becoming addicted to gambling, a court heard.

Read more
Stephen Holt

Missing Bradwell Man Andrew Watson has been found alive

20:33 Anthony Carroll
Bradwell man Andrew Watson has been found Picture: Joanne King

Missing Bradwell man Andrew Watson has been found, police have confirmed this evening.

Read more
Norfolk Police

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy