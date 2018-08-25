Search

Man in 50s arrested after making inappropriate comments to children on bus

PUBLISHED: 18:48 27 August 2018 | UPDATED: 18:48 27 August 2018

Norfolk Constabulary have been investigating reports of a man making inappropriate comments towards two children on a bus.

The reports were received today initially via facebook.

The man made the comments to two children who were travelling with a parent on a bus from Great Yarmouth to Norwich on Saturday August 25.

A man in his 50s has been arrested in connection with the incident and will be questioned by officers in due course.

Anyone who may have more information on the incident should contact Norfolk Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

