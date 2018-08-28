Man arrested following motorcyclist’s death is released on bail

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton Archant

A man who was arrested following the death of a motorcyclist in Great Yarmouth has been released on bail.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash in Great Yarmouth. Picture Kylie Howard. Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash in Great Yarmouth. Picture Kylie Howard.

The man in his 40s from the Beccles area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving on Tuesday night.

He has been released on police bail until December 3 when he will have to report back to officers.

Alec Bramham, 25, was riding his black Lexmoto Arrow motorbike along Southtown Road at around 10pm on Tuesday when a collision between his bike and a black Peugeot 207 happened.

He was treated at the scene and the road remained closed for four hours.

On Wednesday morning police confirmed the motorcyclist had died.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash, or anyone who saw the manner of driving of the car or the motorcycle before the crash, to get in touch.

Anyone who can help should call 101 quoting incident number 525 of November 6.