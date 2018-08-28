Man arrested for multiple driving offences in Great Yarmouth

A man has been arrested for multiple driving offences including drink driving. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of multiple driving offences including drink driving in Great Yarmouth.

Vehicle stopped in #GreatYarmouth following reports of an earlier incident. Driver blew twice the legal limit & doesn't seem to be insured either...so it's off to custody for him & a long walk home for his passengers. Oh, & the car is coming with us. #NoneForTheRoad #TEAM5 #PS694 pic.twitter.com/Ibimwhn237 — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) November 12, 2018

A tweet from Great Yarmouth Police said: “Vehicle stopped in Great Yarmouth following reports of an earlier incident. Driver blew twice the legal limit and doesn’t seem to be insured either...so it’s off to custody for him and a long walk home for his passengers. Oh and the car is coming with us.”