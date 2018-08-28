Search

Man arrested in connection with Great Yarmouth murder released on bail

PUBLISHED: 21:49 13 November 2018 | UPDATED: 21:49 13 November 2018

Forensics comb the scene in South Market Road where a man was fatally stabbed. Picture: Liz Coates

Forensics comb the scene in South Market Road where a man was fatally stabbed. Picture: Liz Coates

Archant

A man arrested in connection with the murder of a 56-year-old in Great Yarmouth has been released on bail.

Police are continuing to investigate the murder which happened in South Market Road on Wednesday, November 7.

The victim has been named locally as Kelvin Adamson.

A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s were initially arrested in connection with the incident.

The man has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

No further action will be taken against the woman, who was also questioned before being released on Friday.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Friday established the man died as a result of a single stab wound.

The property remains sealed off.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

49 minutes ago Sabrina Johnson
