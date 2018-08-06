Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man jailed for stabbing at lap dancing club

PUBLISHED: 13:24 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:49 29 August 2018

Reece Ellis was jailed for 40 months. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Reece Ellis was jailed for 40 months. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

A man who stabbed another man in a row at a Great Yarmouth pole and lap dancing club was warned by a judge he faces becoming a career criminal.

Reece Ellis, 25, became involved in an argument with the victim in Bare Lapdancing Club, on Marine Parade, and stabbed him in the abdomen leaving him with a lacerated liver, which meant he had to undergo an operation at the James Paget University Hospital, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Mark Roochove, prosecuting, said the two men had an argument in the club and Ellis was seen to reach inside his trousers and he then took out a knife and stabbed the victim twice in the lower abdomen.

Mr Roochove said the victim, who is also in his 20s, later discharged himself from the hospital against medical advice, after undergoing an operation for the wounds

Ellis of no fixed address, appeared via video link from Norwich Prison for sentence, after he admitted unlawful wounding and possession of a knife, in February, this year.

He also admitted affray in Southend and possession of cannabis with intent to supply, in Essex, which were offences dating back to 2013.

Jailing him for 40 months, Judge Andrew Shaw said the offences were so serious only custody could be justified however he accepted Ellis had shown genuine remorse.

“There are positive signs. You are now taking steps to address your offending behaviour.”

However he warned him that unless he changed he was in danger of becoming a “career criminal”

“If you are not careful you will serve longer and longer sentences.”

He added: “You need to change quickly.”

Jacqueline Carey, for Ellis, said he had not been out looking for a fight the night of the stabbing.

“He was not looking for trouble that night. He did not start the argument but I accept he did not back away from it.”

She said he was still a young man and while on remand had put his time to good use and was determined not to re-offend.

He was now in a stable relationship and had a job offer on his release.

Ellis also read a letter out to the court in which he said he was deeply sorry for what happened.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Other News

Man jailed for stabbing at lap dancing club

28 minutes ago Christine Cunningham
Reece Ellis was jailed for 40 months. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

A man who stabbed another man in a row at a Great Yarmouth pole and lap dancing club was warned by a judge he faces becoming a career criminal.

Stunning before and after images show scale of ambition in Yarmouth

59 minutes ago Liz Coates
An architects image of what Tower Hill, the area behind King Street, could look like PHOTO; GYPT

It is one of Great Yarmouth’s most unlovely areas remarkable only for its drifts of litter and the shabbiness of some of the buildings.

Cyclist suffers minor injuries following crash with car at Great Yarmouth

10:56 Peter Walsh
A cyclist was hurt following a crash involving a car at great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

A cyclist suffered minor injuries following a crash involving a car in Great Yarmouth.

Your chance to buy a rare home which is part of a former Royal Naval Hospital

10:35 Caroline Culot
The former Royal Naval Hospital, South Denes. Pic: www.howards.co.uk

Fancy buying part of the heritage of Great Yarmouth? A rare chance to buy a detached house in the grounds of the former Royal Naval Hospital, South Denes, has arisen.

Most Read

Child hit by car in Great Yarmouth

Yesterday, 18:35 Liz Coates
The ambulance at the scene in Great Yarmouth Photo: Liz Coates

A child has reportedly been hit by a car in Great Yarmouth this evening.

Read more

Fire crews cut roof off car following Yarmouth crash

Yesterday, 19:35 Liz Coates
Photo: Denise Bradley

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in Great Yarmouth.

Read more
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Video: House blaze tackled in Great Yarmouth treated as suspected arson

Yesterday, 13:25 Anthony Carroll
The scene of the fire Picture: Liz Coates

A house fire has been tackled in Great Yarmouth following a suspected arson incident.

Read more
Rescue Service

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

Yarmouth care home handed worst possible ranking and tagged ‘unsafe’ and ‘uncaring’ by inspectors

08:47 Joseph Norton
Alexandra House Nursing and Residential Care Home has been closed Picture: Jacob Massey

The bleak way of life in a Great Yarmouth care home which was closed following an inspection last month has been laid bare in a damning report.

Read more
Care Quality Commission

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy