Man in his 70s punched in the face several times during road rage incident

PUBLISHED: 17:06 15 November 2018

A man in his 70s was assaulted after he got involved in an argument as he reversed from a driveway on Perebrown Avenue, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant

A man in his 70s was assaulted after he got involved in an argument as he reversed from a driveway on Perebrown Avenue, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant

A man in his 70s was punched in the face several times after he became involved in an argument as he reversed from a driveway in Great Yarmouth.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said the incident happened at about 7.10pm on Saturday November 3.

The man was reversing from a driveway on Perebrown Avenue when he got involved in a verbal argument with the male driver of a passing car.

During the argument the victim was punched several times in the face causing a cut lip.

The passenger in the victim’s vehicle intervened and was struck in the face.

This caused her glasses to fall off but she was not injured.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.

Witnesses should contact PC Gaby Mayston at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

