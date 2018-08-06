Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man steps out on 15k walk after successful heart transplant

PUBLISHED: 17:41 28 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:48 28 August 2018

Lee Yaxley who is recovering from a heart transplant and walking 15k on Saturday Photo: Lee Yaxley

Lee Yaxley who is recovering from a heart transplant and walking 15k on Saturday Photo: Lee Yaxley

Lee Yaxley

As organ donation week approaches a former chef knows only too well the importance of the ‘gift of life’.

Lee Yaxley with one of his consultants at Papworth Photo: Lee YaxleyLee Yaxley with one of his consultants at Papworth Photo: Lee Yaxley

Lee Yaxley has spent decades on and off the transplant list, the see-sawing health of his heart making it difficult to plan his treatment or even commit to the life-saving operation.

But last Christmas as he deliberated over a new sofa in Norwich the call finally came and he was blue-lighted to Papworth Hospital in Cambridge.

The double failing of a battery-powered pump had propelled him to the front of the emergency transplant queue and after two months in hospital he finally came home to Ashby, near Somerleyton.

“In general people think once you have had a transplant you are back to normal,” he said.

“But it is a minimum of a year to get back to anything like you were before.

“Now I would say I was about 85pc of what I was six years ago.

“What really got me going was that I had no get up and go and I thought ‘I am going to have to do something.’

“So then I decided I would do a walk and I got an app on my phone and that was it.”

MORE: Eccles man one in only 60 to have four-organ transplant

Mr Yaxley is setting off on Saturday from his home and making his way to Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach, a landmark point where he spent many happy hours as a child.

So far he has done six walks of over 12k and one of 15k to make sure he can go the distance.

Training has been tough and means he is not gaining weight having dropped to a 10.5 stone shadow of his usual self.

Mr Yaxley was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy in 1993, a condition he inherited from his father who died at just 52.

The condition was also passed on to his younger sister who died two years ago, having lived with her transplanted heart for a quarter of a century.

In the last three months Mr Yaxley has walked 250km and says he couldn’t have done it without the support of his wife Susan, daughter Natalie and my granddaughter Jessica.

His fundraising total is nudging £500 with more money pledged which will be donated to Papworth Hospital.

He has raised money as a thank you in the past for one simple reason: “They saved my life,” he said.

On the day he will be joined by family members as well as nurses from Papworth and the James Paget Hospital.

Topic Tags:

Other News

Child hit by car in Great Yarmouth

21 minutes ago Liz Coates
The ambulance at the scene in Great Yarmouth Photo: Liz Coates

A child has reportedly been hit by a car in Great Yarmouth this evening.

Man steps out on 15k walk after successful heart transplant

17:41 Liz Coates
Lee Yaxley who is recovering from a heart transplant and walking 15k on Saturday Photo: Lee Yaxley

As organ donation week approaches a former chef knows only too well the importance of the ‘gift of life’.

Residents called by last names at ‘unsafe’ and ‘uncaring’ care home

16:30 Joseph Norton
Alexandra House Nursing and Residential Care Home has been closed Picture: Jacob Massey

The bleak way of life in a Great Yarmouth care home which was closed following an inspection last month has been laid bare in a damning report.

Man charged after making inappropriate comments on a bus to children

16:11 Joseph NoRTON
Jeremy Bird appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd

A 53-year-old man from Watton has been charged with breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order after he has alleged to have made inappropriate comments towards two children on a bus travelling from Great Yarmouth.

Most Read

Man in 50s arrested after making inappropriate comments to children on bus

Yesterday, 18:48 Eleanor Pringle
Police.

Norfolk Constabulary have been investigating reports of a man making inappropriate comments towards two children on a bus.

Read more
Norfolk Police

Video: House blaze tackled in Great Yarmouth treated as suspected arson

13:25 Anthony Carroll
The scene of the fire Picture: Liz Coates

A house fire has been tackled in Great Yarmouth following a suspected arson incident.

Read more
Rescue Service

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

Missing Bradwell Man Andrew Watson has been found safe and well

Saturday, August 25, 2018 Anthony Carroll
Bradwell man Andrew Watson has been found Picture: Joanne King

Missing Bradwell man Andrew Watson has been found, police have confirmed this evening.

Read more
Norfolk Police

Residents called by last names at ‘unsafe’ and ‘uncaring’ care home

16:30 Joseph Norton
Alexandra House Nursing and Residential Care Home has been closed Picture: Jacob Massey

The bleak way of life in a Great Yarmouth care home which was closed following an inspection last month has been laid bare in a damning report.

Read more
Care Quality Commission

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy