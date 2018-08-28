Search

Advanced search

Man who spat at Norfolk police officer given suspended prison sentence

PUBLISHED: 17:10 13 November 2018

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A man who spat at a police officer’s face and hair after being arrested has been spared jail.

PC Debbie Lawson. PIC: Supplied by PC Debbie LawsonPC Debbie Lawson. PIC: Supplied by PC Debbie Lawson

Kurt Bergin, 25, hit the officer in the face and hair when he spat at her at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre (PIC) after being arrested in connection with an allegation of criminal damage.

Bergin, of the travellers site on Swanton Road in Norwich, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court to be sentenced on Tuesday - the same day a new law with tougher sentences for those who assault emergency service workers came into force.

Those who are found guilty of assaulting police officers, ambulance workers, firefighters or prison officers, could now face sentences of up to 12 months imprisonment.

However, the assault committed by Bergin happened in April this year, months before the new laws came into effect.

Victoria Bastock, prosecuting, said on April 8 this year, officers received a report that a fight was ongoing between a man and two women and some vehicles had been damaged.

Police were called and Bergin was arrested in Fifers Lane in connection with the incident.

After being arrested and while on the way to Wymondham PIC, Miss Bastock said Bergin told officers he would “kick off when I get to custody”.

On arrival he was put in a hold area where he spat at police, including a female officer who was hit in the face and hair.

Miss Bastock said the defendant was arrested for assaulting an officer following the incident which was caught on CCTV.

Bergin appeared in court for sentence on Tuesday (November 13) after the matter was proved in his absence.

Sentencing Bergin to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for six months, chair of the bench Graham Gerrish, said the court “doesn’t like to tolerate these type of offences”.

The suspended sentence will run concurrently to a 24-month suspended sentence order imposed by Norwich Crown Court imposed for an offence of failing to provide a specimen of breath.

Richard Mann, mitigating, he was “irritated” at being arrested as he “hadn’t done anything” and so spat at the officer.

Mr Mann said he “apologises through me for that”.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Other News

Man arrested in connection with Great Yarmouth murder released on bail

47 minutes ago Sabrina Johnson
Forensics comb the scene in South Market Road where a man was fatally stabbed. Picture: Liz Coates

A man arrested in connection with the murder of a 56-year-old in Great Yarmouth has been released on bail.

Man who threatened to kill woman in torrent of abusive phone calls is jailed

17:29 Joseph Norton
Sean Robertson, from Nelson Road Central, Great Yarmouth, has been jailed after admitting harassment and drug offences.

A man who threatened to kill a woman he bombarded with abusive phone calls has been jailed.

Man who spat at Norfolk police officer given suspended prison sentence

17:10 Peter Walsh
Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A man who spat at a police officer’s face and hair after being arrested has been spared jail.

Great Yarmouth seafront road to have nine weeks of repairs starting this month

16:01 Joseph Norton
Roadworks are coming to North Drive in Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A stretch of seafront Great Yarmouth road is set to undergo nine weeks of repairs - at a cost of £100,000.

Most Read

Yarmouth murder victim named as police continue to question suspect

13:10 Liz Coates
Forensics comb the scene in South Market Road where a man was fatally stabbed. Picture: Liz Coates

The man who was killed in a fatal stabbing in Great Yarmouth has been named.

Read more

Driver remains in hospital with serious injuries after crashing into telephone pole

Yesterday, 11:17 Marc Betts
A man remains in hospital after a crash on Thrigby Road. Picture: Google

A man remains in hospital with serious injuries after his car crashed into a telephone pole and tree before landing in a ditch.

Read more
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Man arrested for multiple driving offences in Great Yarmouth

Yesterday, 13:37 Joseph Norton
A man has been arrested for multiple driving offences including drink driving. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of multiple driving offences including drink driving in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Video Norfolk beaches take part in Danny Boyle’s Remembrance Day tribute

Yesterday, 10:43 Reece Hanson and Emily Prince
The large-scale portrait of a casualty from the WWI - Driver Stephen Hewitt on Brancaster Beach as part of Pages of the Sea, created by Danny Boyle. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Portraits and silhouettes of soldiers, nurses and munitions workers lined two Norfolk beaches as part of a Remembrance Day tribute by filmmaker Danny Boyle.

Read more
Remembrance Day 2018

Man who threatened to kill woman in torrent of abusive phone calls is jailed

17:29 Joseph Norton
Sean Robertson, from Nelson Road Central, Great Yarmouth, has been jailed after admitting harassment and drug offences.

A man who threatened to kill a woman he bombarded with abusive phone calls has been jailed.

Read more

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy