Search

Advanced search

Man arrested after fire rips through flat in Lowestoft

08 January, 2017 - 16:50
Flat fire on Pier Terrace ,Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Flat fire on Pier Terrace ,Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

©archant2017

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after a flat was destroyed by fire in Lowestoft.

Comment
Flat fire on Pier Terrace ,Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick ButcherFlat fire on Pier Terrace ,Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Fire crews from Lowestoft South, Lowestoft North and Gorleston tackled the fire, which began at 11.10pm on Friday night at the property located in Pier Terrace, Lowestoft.

Two police officers, who attended the incident, were treated by crews from the East of England Ambulance for smoke inhalation along with one other patient- all three patients were discharged at the scene and were not taken to hospital.

Hayley Gibbons of Iconic bar and Notleys pub, located opposite where the fire took place, was working during the incident.

She said: “You could smell the smoke in the air but it wasn’t billowing.

Flat fire on Pier Terrace ,Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick ButcherFlat fire on Pier Terrace ,Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

“It was quite shocking and at one point I did wonder if the businesses would have to close but I think the emergency services contained the fire quickly and evacuated residents very quickly.”

Nearby road London Road South and the Bascule Bridge were both closed for a short time while fire-fighters used hose reel jets and an aerial ladder platform to battle the fire.

Residents living in nearby flats were evacuated as a precaution but returned to their homes after fire crews extinguished the flames at just after midnight and the affected roads were re-opened shortly afterwards.

Brandon Taylor chairman of Taylor Properties Ltd, who leases the flat, went inside the property on Saturday afternoon to assess the damage, he explained: “The main living area is totally devastated – it’s a real mess. But it could have been a lot, lot worse had it not been for the emergency services.

Inside of Pier Terrace flat fire in Lowestoft on January 6, 2017Inside of Pier Terrace flat fire in Lowestoft on January 6, 2017

“I am really just pleased that nobody has been hurt or injured in the incident and that all the other occupants were evacuated safely.”

Keywords: United Kingdom London Lowestoft Gorleston

Other News

Gorleston couple married at sea enjoy unexpected early homecoming

17:00 Simon Ward
Brian and Marlene Robinson from Gorleston married on the Arcadia Cruise ship which unexpectedly stopped just off the east coast on Christmas Day. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

They first met on a coach holiday to Scotland but their love was sealed in matrimony at sea off Britain’s east coast.

Video: Man arrested after fire rips through flat in Lowestoft

16:50 Simon Ward
Flat fire on Pier Terrace ,Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after a flat was destroyed by fire in Lowestoft.

Gallery: Annual service is held to bless the water at Sutton Staithe

15:30 Simon Ward
Father Stephen Weston conducts the Theophany service at Sutton Staithe, celebrating the baptism of Christ in the river Jordan. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

A small congregation gathered at Sutton Staithe, near Stalham, to celebrate the annual Theophany service marking Christ’s baptism in the River Jordan.

Memories of watching The Who in Great Yarmouth in the swinging sixties

Yesterday, 16:16 Anne Edwards
Advert in the Yarmouth Mercury for The Who playing at the Britannia Theatre. Date: 24 Jun 1966.

A music writer researching performances by rock band The Who in Great Yarmouth says he has been overwhelmed by the response of readers to a call for stories.

Most Read

Video: Powerful sea surges over the top of Gorleston pier

Wed, 13:46 Anne Edwards
Waves crashing over Gorleston pier. Picture: Liz Coates

This video shows the power of the waves as they sweep over Gorleston Pier half an hour ago.

Read more
Environment Agency

Man in 20s suffers puncture wound to chest after attack in Great Yarmouth

Fri, 14:16 Kieran Lynch

A man in his 20s, from the Great Yarmouth area, is currently in Papworth Hospital after being assaulted yesterday evening.

Read more
Norfolk Police

Whistleblower from Great Yarmouth awarded £5,631 following tribunal

Wed, 11:07 Luke Powell
Amanda Morling was dismissed from her care home job for disclosing information about abuse to Norfolk County Council, she has now won an employment tribunal following the case.

A whistleblower who turned down an out-of-court settlement so she could speak about her ordeal has been awarded just £5,631 following a tribunal.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court

Teenager charged after four burglaries in Hemsby area

Fri, 14:03 Kieran Lynch
Picture James Bass.

An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with four burglaries which happened last year in the Hemsby area.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court

Coxswain’s warning after large holes appear in Hemsby sand

Wed, 15:08 David Hannant
Holes that have formed in Hemsby beach. Picture: Daniel Hurd

The coxswain of Hemsby Lifeboat has issued a warning after high tides caused large holes to emerge in the sands of the beach.

Read more
Daniel Hurd

Most Commented

Calls to stay positive as Retroskate future is close to decision

Fri, 11:01 Liz Coates
The four skaters who found success at the Cup of Europe in Italy with Harlee Wicks being presented with his medal.

Renewed calls to stay positive and reject controversial proposals that could close two sports clubs have been voiced.

Read more
Marina Centre

Memories of watching The Who in Great Yarmouth in the swinging sixties

Yesterday, 16:16 Anne Edwards
Advert in the Yarmouth Mercury for The Who playing at the Britannia Theatre. Date: 24 Jun 1966.

A music writer researching performances by rock band The Who in Great Yarmouth says he has been overwhelmed by the response of readers to a call for stories.

Read more
Ford

Police issue speeding advice in response to Ed Sheeran’s ‘driving at 90’ lyric

Fri, 15:42 Andrew Hirst
A police officer tweeted Ed Sheeran about an apparent speeding reference in his new lyrics

A Suffolk roads policing officer has warned Ed Sheeran about speeding in response to a lyric in one of his new tracks released today.

Read more
YouTube

Norwich City fan’s outrage at rail services on match day

16:35 David Hannant
Great Yarmouth train station. March 2015. Picture: James Bass

A Norwich City fan has hit out at the borough’s train services, saying not enough is being done to help fans travel to Carrow Road on match days.

Read more
East Norfolk Transport Users Association

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up