Man arrested after hit and run in Great Yarmouth

The crash in St Peters Road, Great Yarmouth. Photo: Chey Holland Chey Holland

A man has been arrested on suspicion of a hit and run in Great Yarmouth.

Two cars were involved in a crash in St Peters Road yesterday evening (Sunday, January 29) at about 4pm.

A woman believed to be in her 20s was treated at the scene for chest and leg pain before being taken to the James Paget Hospital.

Appliances from Gorleston and Great Yarmouth fire stations were sent to the scene and helped release a casualty from their vehicle.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service trust (EEAST) said a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance crew were sent to the scene.

The man in his 20s and from the Great Yarmouth area, was arrested on suspicion of traffic offences including failing to stop and driving without insurance.

He has subsequently been bailed until Thursday, February 16 to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre pending further enquiries.