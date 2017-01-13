Man arrested after jumping into River Yare during storm surge in Great Yarmouth

Great Yarmouth waiting for the storm surge. Photo by Tim Lindon Tim Lindon

A man has been arrested for public order offences after jumping into the river in Great Yarmouth.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The River Yare approaching high tide in Great Yarmouth, at 8am on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY The River Yare approaching high tide in Great Yarmouth, at 8am on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Officers were alerted to a man acting dangerously next to the River Yare near Haven Bridge at approximately 9.10pm. When asked to move away from the water for his own safety, the man jumped in.

He was recovered from the water immediately and arrested.

Meanwhile officers have cordoned off areas of Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth and Riverside Road in Gorleston.

Superintendent Dave Buckley said: “Despite numerous warnings from police and our partner agencies to stay away from the water, a small number of people do not seem to be taking this message seriously.

“Whilst we appreciate scenes of high water and strong waves can be impressive, it poses a significant danger and we would urge people to stay away for their own safety.

“Anyone who does attempt to get too close to the water in these areas will be moved on by officers.”

Warnings have been issued to groups of “spectators” at Great Yarmouth.