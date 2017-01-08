Search

Advanced search

Man arrested and detained under the Mental Health Act after flat fire in Lowestoft

08 January, 2017 - 17:02
Flat fire on Pier Terrace ,Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Flat fire on Pier Terrace ,Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

©archant2017

A 34-year-old man arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after a flat fire in Lowestoft has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Comment
Flat fire on Pier Terrace ,Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick ButcherFlat fire on Pier Terrace ,Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

The man was arrested following the incident on Friday night but was later detained under the Mental Health Act.

And he has now been officially bailed to return to Great Yarmouth Police and Investigation Centre on February 6.

Fire crews from Lowestoft South, Lowestoft North and Gorleston tackled the fire, which began at 11.10pm on Friday night at the property located in Pier Terrace, Lowestoft.

Two police officers, who attended the incident, were treated by crews from the East of England Ambulance for smoke inhalation along with one other patient- all three patients were discharged at the scene and were not taken to hospital.

Flat fire on Pier Terrace ,Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick ButcherFlat fire on Pier Terrace ,Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Hayley Gibbons of Iconic bar and Notleys pub, located opposite where the fire took place, was working during the incident.

She said: “You could smell the smoke in the air but it wasn’t billowing.

“It was quite shocking and at one point I did wonder if the businesses would have to close but I think the emergency services contained the fire quickly and evacuated residents very quickly.”

Nearby road London Road South and the Bascule Bridge were both closed for a short time while fire-fighters used hose reel jets and an aerial ladder platform to battle the fire.

Inside of Pier Terrace flat fire in Lowestoft on January 6, 2017Inside of Pier Terrace flat fire in Lowestoft on January 6, 2017

Residents living in nearby flats were evacuated as a precaution but returned to their homes after fire crews extinguished the flames at just after midnight and the affected roads were re-opened shortly afterwards.

Brandon Taylor chairman of Taylor Properties Ltd, who leases the flat, went inside the property on Saturday afternoon to assess the damage, he explained: “The main living area is totally devastated – it’s a real mess. But it could have been a lot, lot worse had it not been for the emergency services.

“I am really just pleased that nobody has been hurt or injured in the incident and that all the other occupants were evacuated safely.”

Keywords: United Kingdom London Lowestoft Gorleston

Other News

Gallery: £1.7m to restore unique attraction

Yesterday, 14:49 George Ryan
GREAT YARMOUTH HOLIDAY MAKERS TAKING A TRIP ON THE WATERWAYS DATED AUGUST 21ST 1955 OR 1956 PLATE P2199 FOA Aug 2014

Plans to restore a unique tourist attraction to its former glory have been given a boost after receiving a £1.7m grant.

Have you seen these stunning images of hundreds of seals?

Yesterday, 17:09 George Ryan
An aerial photo taken above Scroby Sands off Great Yarmouth. Photo: Mike Page

These amazing images show hundreds of seals and their pups on Scroby Sands in Great Yarmouth.

Bye bye North Norfolk Radio: Listeners react to changes at radio station which have left some reaching for power off button

Yesterday, 14:31 Ally McGilvray
Dick Hutchinson, pictured right, has left North Norfolk Radio prompting speculation over the station's future.

But station insists it is not closing.

Tribute paid to Second World War veteran Reginald Watson ahead of funeral

Yesterday, 13:19 David Hannant
Ormesby St Margaret chuch, where Reginald Watson's funeral is to be held. Picture: James Bass

A former parish councillor has paid tribute to a Second World War veteran ahead of his funeral tomorrow.

Most Read

Officers warn ‘Amazon’ scam could cost people dearly

Yesterday, 09:57 Staff reporter
File photo dated 25/11/15 of an Amazon sign, as the retail giant has launched a free one-hour restaurant delivery service for Prime members in London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Wednesday September 7, 2016. The service is the latest effort by the online retailer to attract customers to its £79-a-year subscription base following ultra-fast delivery offers and the launch of Amazon Fresh food deliveries in June. See PA story CONSUMER Amazon. Photo credit should read: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Watchdogs have warned people in Norfolk to be on their guard about scam emails claiming to be from Amazon.

Read more

Forecasters say snow could be coming to East Anglia

Yesterday, 12:38 Nicholas Carding
Forecasters say snow may fall in the region by next weekend. Photo: Mike Page

The region could be set for snow towards the end of the week, with forecasters warning of Arctic air and winds moving south.

Read more
Met Office

Well known Gorleston businessman dies aged 86

Yesterday, 09:25 David Hannant
Bryan Westbrook pictured in Nelly's Sweet Shop, Picture: Submitted by Ian Westbrook

A man who spent decades as a pillar of his community, providing the town with entertainment and sweet treats, has died aged 86.

Read more
London

Gallery: £1.7m to restore unique attraction

Yesterday, 14:49 George Ryan
GREAT YARMOUTH HOLIDAY MAKERS TAKING A TRIP ON THE WATERWAYS DATED AUGUST 21ST 1955 OR 1956 PLATE P2199 FOA Aug 2014

Plans to restore a unique tourist attraction to its former glory have been given a boost after receiving a £1.7m grant.

Read more
Bernard Williamson

Have you seen these stunning images of hundreds of seals?

Yesterday, 17:09 George Ryan
An aerial photo taken above Scroby Sands off Great Yarmouth. Photo: Mike Page

These amazing images show hundreds of seals and their pups on Scroby Sands in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up