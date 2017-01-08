Man arrested and detained under the Mental Health Act after flat fire in Lowestoft

A 34-year-old man arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after a flat fire in Lowestoft has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

The man was arrested following the incident on Friday night but was later detained under the Mental Health Act.

And he has now been officially bailed to return to Great Yarmouth Police and Investigation Centre on February 6.

Fire crews from Lowestoft South, Lowestoft North and Gorleston tackled the fire, which began at 11.10pm on Friday night at the property located in Pier Terrace, Lowestoft.

Two police officers, who attended the incident, were treated by crews from the East of England Ambulance for smoke inhalation along with one other patient- all three patients were discharged at the scene and were not taken to hospital.

Hayley Gibbons of Iconic bar and Notleys pub, located opposite where the fire took place, was working during the incident.

She said: “You could smell the smoke in the air but it wasn’t billowing.

“It was quite shocking and at one point I did wonder if the businesses would have to close but I think the emergency services contained the fire quickly and evacuated residents very quickly.”

Nearby road London Road South and the Bascule Bridge were both closed for a short time while fire-fighters used hose reel jets and an aerial ladder platform to battle the fire.

Residents living in nearby flats were evacuated as a precaution but returned to their homes after fire crews extinguished the flames at just after midnight and the affected roads were re-opened shortly afterwards.

Brandon Taylor chairman of Taylor Properties Ltd, who leases the flat, went inside the property on Saturday afternoon to assess the damage, he explained: “The main living area is totally devastated – it’s a real mess. But it could have been a lot, lot worse had it not been for the emergency services.

“I am really just pleased that nobody has been hurt or injured in the incident and that all the other occupants were evacuated safely.”