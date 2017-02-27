Search

Man hit in face outside a chip shop in Gorleston

27 February, 2017 - 12:29
Library image of a police car. Photo: James Bass

A man was hit in the face outside a chip shop in Gorleston.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the altercation.

The incident happened at about 10pm on Tuesday, February 21 as the victim and two friends were standing near to the chip shop on the High Street.

They were approached by two men who they did not know when the incident took place.

The male victim was struck during the incident which resulted in a small cut to his left eye and reddening to his ear.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have knowledge about the two unknown men involved.

• Anyone with information should contact PC Shane Carroll from Gorleston Police Station on 101 or report to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

