Search

Advanced search

Man in 20s suffers puncture wound to chest after attack in Great Yarmouth

06 January, 2017 - 14:16

Archant

A man in his 20s, from the Great Yarmouth area, is currently in Papworth Hospital after being assaulted yesterday evening.

Comment

The incident is believed to have taken place in the Havelock Road area, close to the Red Herring pub, at around 8.30 to 8.45pm.

The man was found by members of the public who contacted emergency services.

He received a puncture wound to his chest and remains in a serious but stable condition.

Detectives from Great Yarmouth CID are currently making enquiries to establish the circumstances behind the assault.

DI Matt Dyson said: “We are in the very early stages of our investigation and would like to hear from anyone who saw an assault taking place in that area or has further information regarding the incident.”

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Keywords: Norfolk Police

Other News

Man in 20s suffers puncture wound to chest after attack in Great Yarmouth

14:16 Kieran Lynch

A man in his 20s, from the Great Yarmouth area, is currently in Papworth Hospital after being assaulted yesterday evening.

Teenager charged after four burglaries in Hemsby area

14:03 Kieran Lynch
Picture James Bass.

An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with four burglaries which happened last year in the Hemsby area.

Brundall business owner warns others of scam

16:07 Taz Ali
Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Brundall business owner warns others to be wary after being subject to a change raising scam.

Calls to stay positive as Retroskate future is close to decision

11:01 Liz Coates
The four skaters who found success at the Cup of Europe in Italy with Harlee Wicks being presented with his medal.

Renewed calls to stay positive and reject controversial proposals that could close two sports clubs have been voiced.

Most Read

Video: Powerful sea surges over the top of Gorleston pier

Wed, 13:46 Anne Edwards
Waves crashing over Gorleston pier. Picture: Liz Coates

This video shows the power of the waves as they sweep over Gorleston Pier half an hour ago.

Read more
Environment Agency

Whistleblower from Great Yarmouth awarded £5,631 following tribunal

Wed, 11:07 Luke Powell
Amanda Morling was dismissed from her care home job for disclosing information about abuse to Norfolk County Council, she has now won an employment tribunal following the case.

A whistleblower who turned down an out-of-court settlement so she could speak about her ordeal has been awarded just £5,631 following a tribunal.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court

Coxswain’s warning after large holes appear in Hemsby sand

Wed, 15:08 David Hannant
Holes that have formed in Hemsby beach. Picture: Daniel Hurd

The coxswain of Hemsby Lifeboat has issued a warning after high tides caused large holes to emerge in the sands of the beach.

Read more
Daniel Hurd

Man in 20s suffers puncture wound to chest after attack in Great Yarmouth

14:16 Kieran Lynch

A man in his 20s, from the Great Yarmouth area, is currently in Papworth Hospital after being assaulted yesterday evening.

Read more
Norfolk Police

Mother-of-three thought she was ‘going to die’ after her car ended up in a ditch near Halvergate

Tue, 17:42 Geraldine Scott
Emma Hondo had a lucky escape when her car crashed through barriers near Halvergate. Photo: Emma Hongo

A mother has told of the terrifying moment she thought she was going to die, when her car to smash through a barrier and ended up in a rural ditch.

Read more
James Paget University Hospital

Most Commented

Calls to stay positive as Retroskate future is close to decision

11:01 Liz Coates
The four skaters who found success at the Cup of Europe in Italy with Harlee Wicks being presented with his medal.

Renewed calls to stay positive and reject controversial proposals that could close two sports clubs have been voiced.

Read more
Marina Centre

Norwich City fan’s outrage at rail service as only one carriage on match day

Yesterday, 20:30 David Hannant
Great Yarmouth train station. March 2015. Picture: James Bass

A Norwich City fan has hit out at the borough’s train services, saying not enough is being done to help fans travel to Carrow Road on match days.

Read more
East Norfolk Transport Users Association

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up