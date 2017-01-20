Man in serious condition after Great Yarmouth assault

Picture: ARCHANT Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2011

Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious assault in Great Yarmouth.

On Friday, January 20, at around 10.45pm police were called to a disturbance on South Quay, which involved a number of men,

The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered knife wounds to his back and legs and was taken to the James Paget University Hospital for treatment.

He is described as being in a “serious but not life-threatening” condition.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information concerning it, and are particularly keen to trace a black man wearing a red coat who was seen walking a small dog on South Quay towards Nottingham Way on the night on question.

Anybody with any information should contact Detective Sergeant Darren Reade on 101 or anonymouly call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.